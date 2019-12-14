Impulsive eater sheds 7 stone after riding in 'fat row' at Alton Towers

Martin Turner from Ipswich lost 7 stone after being told he was "too fat" at Alton Towers.

An Ipswich man has turned his life around after being told he was "too fat" to ride in the front row at Alton Towers.

After more than 25 years overweight and always being the "fat and happy person" in a room, it was a trip to Alton Towers that spurred Martin Turner to make a change. The 43-year-old, who works for the London underground, was visiting the theme park with his family and queued for hours to go in the front row of Nemesis.

He said: "When I sat in the front row the safety barrier wouldn't lock down over me.

"That was when a member of staff actually said to me 'don't worry mate we've got a fat seat in row four'. It was gutting and I was really embarrassed."

But it wasn't until Martin got home that he really started to think about what had happened and realised how bad his situation had become.

Martin weighed more than 22 stone with a 46 inch waist before he joined Slimming World in 2018.

He says he was an "impulsive eater" and could always find an excuse to binge.

He laughed: "If I had a bad day I would buy a couple of cream cakes, but actually if I had a really good day I would just do the same to celebrate.

"I also got into really bad habits and every time I filled up my car with fuel I would buy a couple of Mars bars and cans of coke."

Martin had always been a "fat and happy person", and says he would try to get the jokes in before other people did.

He says he was "self-deprecating" and in a lot of denial - and in 2018 everything about his weight kept getting him down.

Since joining the weight-loss group his entire outlook on food has changed - and instead he now uses it as a "fuel" and feels rotten whenever he has a takeaway.

He's managed to lose more than 7st in 62 weeks, dropping around 12 inches from his waist.

"I feel more confident in myself and it's amazing," said Martin, who lives in Ipswich with his partner James.

"It's really opened my eyes to how I should have been living for the last 25 years."

To lose the weight Martin has been following the Slimming World plan, walking his dog twice a day and attending a gym.

He says his health has made a huge impact on his day to day work, enabling him to be on his feet all day and not ache.

He attends Sarah Pearson's Slimming World group in Martlesham, and is urging other men not to be afraid to join, reminding men that "Slimming World is not just for women".