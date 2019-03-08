E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hundreds set for return of popular Martlesham 10k, 5k and fun run

PUBLISHED: 10:56 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 05 October 2019

The run will take place in Martlesham on Sunday. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Runners are set to pound the streets of Martlesham for the village's 10k, 5k and fun run.

The event, organised by Felixstowe Road Runners, kicks off at 10am from Martlesham Green on Sunday, October 6.

Organisers said on the event's Facebook page: "The much-loved Martlesham 10k race will return this year, thanks to work between the race's partners to include the event in the 2019 race calendar."

Nearly 200 people have said on the Facebook event page that they are attending, with another 870 registering an interest.

Felixstowe Road Runners organises and participates in several events in the area, such as the Kirton Five Mile Race and the Coastal 10.

People can register for the Martlesham event by visiting the club's website.

