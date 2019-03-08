Heavy Showers

Nostalgia: Traditional fun and attractions proved a winner for growing village

PUBLISHED: 09:34 25 July 2019

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

JOHN KERR

Good old-fashioned fun was the recipe for the Martlesham village fete and dog show - and the ingredients were loved by the crowds who flocked to enjoy the event.

Tug of war at the show - did you take part? Picture: JOHN KERRTug of war at the show - did you take part? Picture: JOHN KERR

Games, sideshows, children's races, live music, a tug of war, bouncy castle, food and more were provided on a sunny afternoon back in June 1983.

The highlight was the dog show, which attracted a large entry and a wide variety of breeds to be professionally judged with rosettes and prizes up for grabs.

Some of the youngsters captured by photographer John Kerr in our gallery today enjoying the bouncy castle will be in their 40s now.

Martlesham was a very different place back then - with building of the huge developments that have engulfed it since only just getting under way.

Music on the green was part of the afternoon's entertainment Picture: JOHN KERRMusic on the green was part of the afternoon's entertainment Picture: JOHN KERR

Do you recognise anyone in our photos - or did you attend the event? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Everyone loves a bouncy castle - these youngsters will be in their 40s now Picture: JOHN KERREveryone loves a bouncy castle - these youngsters will be in their 40s now Picture: JOHN KERR

Entrants wait to be judged in the dog show at Martlesham village fete and dog show in summer 1983 Picture: JOHN KERREntrants wait to be judged in the dog show at Martlesham village fete and dog show in summer 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

Dogs being judged Picture: JOHN KERRDogs being judged Picture: JOHN KERR

Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERRMartlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

Youth organisations on parade Picture: JOHN KERRYouth organisations on parade Picture: JOHN KERR

Did you take part in the sack race at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERRDid you take part in the sack race at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

