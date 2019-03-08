Gallery

Nostalgia: Traditional fun and attractions proved a winner for growing village

Fun and games at Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR JOHN KERR

Good old-fashioned fun was the recipe for the Martlesham village fete and dog show - and the ingredients were loved by the crowds who flocked to enjoy the event.

Tug of war at the show - did you take part? Picture: JOHN KERR Tug of war at the show - did you take part? Picture: JOHN KERR

Games, sideshows, children's races, live music, a tug of war, bouncy castle, food and more were provided on a sunny afternoon back in June 1983.

The highlight was the dog show, which attracted a large entry and a wide variety of breeds to be professionally judged with rosettes and prizes up for grabs.

Some of the youngsters captured by photographer John Kerr in our gallery today enjoying the bouncy castle will be in their 40s now.

Martlesham was a very different place back then - with building of the huge developments that have engulfed it since only just getting under way.

Music on the green was part of the afternoon's entertainment Picture: JOHN KERR Music on the green was part of the afternoon's entertainment Picture: JOHN KERR

Do you recognise anyone in our photos - or did you attend the event? To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

Everyone loves a bouncy castle - these youngsters will be in their 40s now Picture: JOHN KERR Everyone loves a bouncy castle - these youngsters will be in their 40s now Picture: JOHN KERR

Entrants wait to be judged in the dog show at Martlesham village fete and dog show in summer 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR Entrants wait to be judged in the dog show at Martlesham village fete and dog show in summer 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

Dogs being judged Picture: JOHN KERR Dogs being judged Picture: JOHN KERR

Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR Martlesham village fete and dog show in June 1983 Picture: JOHN KERR

Youth organisations on parade Picture: JOHN KERR Youth organisations on parade Picture: JOHN KERR