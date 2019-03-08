Nostalgia: Traditional fun and attractions proved a winner for growing village
PUBLISHED: 09:34 25 July 2019
JOHN KERR
Good old-fashioned fun was the recipe for the Martlesham village fete and dog show - and the ingredients were loved by the crowds who flocked to enjoy the event.
Games, sideshows, children's races, live music, a tug of war, bouncy castle, food and more were provided on a sunny afternoon back in June 1983.
The highlight was the dog show, which attracted a large entry and a wide variety of breeds to be professionally judged with rosettes and prizes up for grabs.
Some of the youngsters captured by photographer John Kerr in our gallery today enjoying the bouncy castle will be in their 40s now.
Martlesham was a very different place back then - with building of the huge developments that have engulfed it since only just getting under way.
