Man injured after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 17:07 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 14 September 2020

A man has been injured following a collision in Main Road, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been injured following a collision in Main Road, Martlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A man has been left with injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Martlesham.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in Main Road, near to the junction with Felixstowe Road, around 4.10pm today (Monday, September 14).

The man, a pedestrian walking along the road, was involved in a collision with a car.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said his injuries are not understood to be serious.

The road had remained blocked following the incident, but the scene has since cleared as of 5pm.

