Man injured after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 17:07 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 14 September 2020
A man has been left with injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Martlesham.
Police were called to the scene of the collision in Main Road, near to the junction with Felixstowe Road, around 4.10pm today (Monday, September 14).
The man, a pedestrian walking along the road, was involved in a collision with a car.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said his injuries are not understood to be serious.
The road had remained blocked following the incident, but the scene has since cleared as of 5pm.
