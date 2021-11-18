Repair hub comes to Martlesham
- Credit: Jason Alexander
Martlesham’s first ever repair hub got underway last weekend, aiming to change people’s mindsets about throwing things away.
The hub which takes place every second Saturday of the month at St Michael’s Church was organised by Moray MacPhail under the branch of the Martlesham Climate Action Group.
People are invited to bring their broken items or clothes that need patching up to the repair hub where they can be repaired by local people.
Items that people brought in included a 1950s whisk, an electric drill, CD players, a coffee machine and some lamps.
Mr MacPhail explained the idea behind the repair hub.
He said: “The idea is that you stay there with the repairer as he or she works through the repair and learn from it.
“There’s no doubt that we collectively use much more than the world can provide.”
The next repair hub will take place on December 11 from 10 am until 12 pm.
For more information see here.