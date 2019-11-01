£20m for road upgrades ahead of 2,000-home Martlesham Heath development

Suffolk is set to receive almost £20million in funding for road improvements to the east of Ipswich to support the upcoming 2,000-home development planned at Adastral Park in Martlesham Heath.

Chancellor Sajid Javid has announced more than £250million in funding for infrastructure work across the Midlands, East of England and South East which looks to unlock 20,000 homes nationwide.

Suffolk County Council will be awarded £19.8m, which will be used to improve highways and upgrade key junctions on the A12 before building of the 2,000 home 'Brightwell Lakes' development begins.

Councillor Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said he was delighted the council had secured the money.

"Suffolk County Council successfully securing this large infrastructure project funding is excellent news," he said.

"This money will fund much needed road improvements to the east of Ipswich and at key A12 junctions before a single spade goes into the ground at Brightwell Lakes.

"What's more, once the housing is built we will recover the money from the developer and then reinvest it is other projects - a double win."

Announcing the investment, Mr Javid said: "When I was housing secretary, I set this fund up to help ensure homes can be built in areas that need it the most and enable people to live where they want.

"I have now launched an infrastructure revolution and this step-change in funding will ensure that all parts of the country benefit as we level-up opportunities."

He added the cash would increase the number of homes available to buy across the country, allowing people to achieve their dream of home ownership.

Brightwell Lakes will consist of 2,000 homes, including affordable homes and accommodation for elderly people, off the A12 at Adastral Park.

The project also includes an £18m deal for a new "all-through" school, which will include early years, primary and secondary education as well as a sixth form on a 13-acre site for more than 1,800 pupils.

The site will also include a new convenience store, a community centre, a sports ground, areas of open space and a 1.5acre employment area.