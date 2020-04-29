Video

Husband’s 12 hour ping-pong challenge for hospital helping wife through cancer battle

A 68-year-old man is taking on a 12 hour ping-pong challenge during lockdown to raise thousands of pounds for Ipswich Hospital, where his wife is receiving care for terminal cancer.

Paul Dixon, who has been married to wife Cathy for more than 46 years, has set himself the unusual task “as a thank you” to the cancer team who have supported Cathy over the years.

Mr Dixon, who is semi-retired and works as an electrician, will attempt the solo ping pong challenge from 8am to 8pm on Saturday, May 9, in his back garden in Martlesham, with just a five-minute break every hour.

The grandfather, who has always been on his feet and enjoyed many years of football, said he wanted to do something unique and had always loved the sport since playing at a youth club in his teenage years.

He said: “If I could help deliver food and things in this present climate then I would, but we are in 12 week lockdown as Cathy is classed as high risk, so this is something I can do in my garden and help raise money.

“The hospital staff are incredible and are with you 100% of the way, so if the money I raise is used for research and it helps someone suffering then that is amazing.”

Mrs Dixon, 68, was diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago, undergoing a range of treatment including a mastectomy and rounds of chemotherapy.

18 months ago, the cancer returned in her bones and she has since been told the disease is not curable.

She said: “Obviously it was a shock getting the diagnosis and it has been difficult, but I think I am coping quite well, but being in lockdown doesn’t help.”

Mrs Dixon has not been given a prognosis yet, and says she is missing her grandchildren and the rest of her family, who they try to keep in contact with via video calls.

She said she cannot fault the staff at Ipswich Hospital and the care she has received has been incredible.

“It was all Paul’s idea,” she said. “Charities are really struggling at the moment and we want to say thank you and help where we can.”

Mr Dixon added: “Cathy’s ongoing treatment at Ipswich Hospital, in the cancer ward has been excellent.

“In what is a very difficult process and stage of Cath’s life these workers continue to support her, they continue to treat her, and she has got to know some of them very well indeed.

“They and through a circumstance are seen as a friend, they are always very supportive and nothing is ever a problem to them.”

Mr Dixon says the hourly five minute breaks during the ping-pong challenge will give him the chance to have a cup of tea and a stretch. He hopes his music will keep him going and help him reach the 12 hour goal.

So far, Mr Dixon’s fundraising page has exceeded expectations, generating more than £1,600 for the cancer ward at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Charity.

