Video

Man does punishing 1,000 burpees for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:24 20 January 2019

Mr Gladwell used to be in the armed forces before becoming an instructor Picture: ANDREA DURANCE

A fitness instructor spent more than three hours doing burpees to raise money for charity.

Zak Gladwell spent 3hrs 12mins on Wednesday, January 1, punishing his body by completing a burpee followed by a pull-up 1,000 times.

The personal trainer at Martlesham Leisure will complete similar herculean challenges each month this year, including 12 workouts in 12hrs and a 90km cycle plus a 21km run, as he continues to raise money for charity.

He will then split his earnings between 12 separate foundations at the end of the year.

Zak Gladwell completed 1,000 burpees Picture: ANDREA DURANCEZak Gladwell completed 1,000 burpees Picture: ANDREA DURANCE

Mr Gladwell has already raised between £700 and £800 and was pleased with his efforts - but the trainer has a long journey ahead of him.

“It’s one down and 11 to go,” he said.

“I just got the idea a few weeks ago. I feel like I’ve been in cruise control for the last few months and I wanted to get out of my comfort zone.

Zak Gladwell's challenge was for a good cause Picture: ANDREA DURANCEZak Gladwell's challenge was for a good cause Picture: ANDREA DURANCE

“I might as well do it for charity.”

Mr Gladwell became a fitness instructor at the leisure centre two years ago.

Before that he was in the army, joining the armed forces when he was aged 16 and spending eight years there.

Now he is using the determination and strength he needed in the army to push himself to the next level for charity.

Mr Gladwell said: “I wanted to give to a wide range of charities. I picked Crohn’s and Colitis UK because my mum has it but I just wanted to support local causes.”

Project 21 is one of the foundations Mr Gladwell will be fundraising for.

The charity supports provision and care for people living with Down’s Syndrome in Suffolk, running theatre groups and events for the community.

It was founded by Alex Munn, who was more than grateful for Mr Gladwell’s efforts.

She said: “I only found out that Zak was doing this through a friend and when videos were posted online.

“I’m really doing this almost on my own, so I’m touched that he chose my project to donate too.”

Mr Gladwell will also be giving money to Suffolk Mind, the East Suffolk Association for the Blind and Autism Anglia to name just a few.

Topic Tags:

