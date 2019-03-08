Gallery

Look: 'Toy takeaway' just one way this primary school is making the world a better place

Prized toys were swapped between school friends as part of one Suffolk primary's plans to complete a string of good deeds.

Martlesham Primary Academy students have taken up the mantle of doing 10 good deeds in 10 days, with teachers hoping it will instil a valuable sense of selflessness in their students.

All the tasks the students are carrying out were picked by the children themselves.

They have written well-wishes to nearby retirement home residents, read a book to a younger child at the school and are building to a litter pick inside and outside their school at the end of the week.

Ten-year-old Sophia said: "You should always share with people and it gives you a really good feeling when you do.

"It's that element of being kind that you really love, it just really stays in your heart."

At the takeaway, Sophia explained why it was important to pick a favourite toy carefully.

"Everyone had to contribute and bring in a toy and they got to take a toy home as well," she said.

"People should be able to pick a toy they like. They shouldn't just go for the toy they think should be their toy, instead they should think about what other people might want and what they deserve."

Connor, also aged 10, added: "They go from teddies and interactive toys to electronic ones and board games

"I hope everyone comes away with happiness, knowing someone gave that toy for them.

The 10 good deeds the school are taking part in are a part of the school's and academy trust's plan to give the children they teach 11 life-long memories before they head off to secondary school.

As well as these, each year group has their own exciting event coming up in the school year - from growing and cooking a dinner from scratch to camping under the stars.

Headteacher Emma Churchman said: "We are very proud to be part of the REAch2 family and this year we are very excited to launch the "11 before 11" promises for our children.

"As we are a smaller school we have adapted these slightly so there is one per year group.

"The promises mean that the children will have a range of wonderful experiences before they leave our school."