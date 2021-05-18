Planting a tree for every person in Suffolk will create 'meaningful change'

Published: 12:27 PM May 18, 2021

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant, and Tom Brown of the Green Light Trust launch the project in Martlesham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A campaign to plant a tree for every person in Suffolk and create "lasting and meaningful change" has been launched to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen’s Green Canopy scheme, which celebrates the monarch's 70 years on the throne in June 2022, will see thousands of trees planted across the county.

As part of the campaign, tree wardens will work with communities and parish councils to link up existing woodland with walkways and hedgerows.

The Queen's Green Canopy project was launched on Tuesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The tree planting will not only create natural corridors for biodiversity, but will help link the county together through footpaths and bridleways.

Organisers behind the scheme have outlined a range of commitments before the Jubilee celebrations next year.

These include Ipswich Oasis Project's aims to create green spaces in the town, Suffolk County Council’s 'healing woods' scheme and the Woodland Trust's goal to plant 5km of hedging and 10,000 trees.

The scheme aims to plant a tree for every person in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Other organisations, including the National Trust, Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Suffolk Community Foundation, have also signed up to the pledge.

The Queen's Green Canopy project was officially unveiled on Tuesday.

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant and spokesperson for the Queen’s Green Canopy in Suffolk, and Green Light Trust chief executive Tom Brown have marked the scheme's launch in the county at Castan Woods in Martlesham.

A range of organisations have signed up to the scheme - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The project in Suffolk will be supported through the Suffolk Tree Partnership and in line with the National Association of Local Councils’ Tree Charter.

It will make a contribution to the county council's plans to address the climate emergency declared in 2019, with the aim to make Suffolk carbon neutral by 2030.

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant, has backed the cause - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Hunt said: "Suffolk is working in partnership to achieve a countywide commitment for the Queen’s Green Canopy and we are delighted that so many brilliant organisations are working together, not only to honour our monarch’s 70 years of service but to achieve lasting and meaningful change for all our residents.

"Together we hope to plant a tree for every resident and we are encouraging as many people as possible get involved. The quality green space this project creates will encourage thriving communities for generations to come."