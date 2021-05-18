News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Planting a tree for every person in Suffolk will create 'meaningful change'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:27 PM May 18, 2021   
Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant, and Tom Brown of the Green Light Trust launch the project in Martlesham

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant, and Tom Brown of the Green Light Trust launch the project in Martlesham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A campaign to plant a tree for every person in Suffolk and create "lasting and meaningful change" has been launched to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.

The Queen’s Green Canopy scheme, which celebrates the monarch's 70 years on the throne in June 2022, will see thousands of trees planted across the county.

As part of the campaign, tree wardens will work with communities and parish councils to link up existing woodland with walkways and hedgerows.

The Queen's Green Canopy project was launched on Tuesday

The Queen's Green Canopy project was launched on Tuesday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The tree planting will not only create natural corridors for biodiversity, but will help link the county together through footpaths and bridleways. 

Organisers behind the scheme have outlined a range of commitments before the Jubilee celebrations next year.

These include Ipswich Oasis Project's aims to create green spaces in the town, Suffolk County Council’s 'healing woods' scheme and the Woodland Trust's goal to plant 5km of hedging and 10,000 trees.

The scheme aims to plant a tree for every person in Suffolk

The scheme aims to plant a tree for every person in Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

You may also want to watch:

Other organisations, including the National Trust, Suffolk Wildlife Trust and Suffolk Community Foundation, have also signed up to the pledge.

The Queen's Green Canopy project was officially unveiled on Tuesday.

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant and spokesperson for the Queen’s Green Canopy in Suffolk, and Green Light Trust chief executive Tom Brown have marked the scheme's launch in the county at Castan Woods in Martlesham.

A range of organisations have signed up to the scheme

A range of organisations have signed up to the scheme - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 Body found in the River Orwell
  2. 2 Tributes to 'loyal, caring' man, 28, who died after A14 crash
  3. 3 Woman who posed as food bank staff steals Easter eggs from Morrisons
  1. 4 Felixstowe beach hut sells for record price of £65k within hours
  2. 5 Caravans pitched at Portman Road car park
  3. 6 Ipswich music producer's 'amazing' rise as global DJ's assistant
  4. 7 Plans for new central Ipswich Travelodge now available to view online
  5. 8 HOW THE NIGHT UNFOLDED: Witches prove too hot for Lynn
  6. 9 Breakdown on Orwell Bridge cleared after queues to Copdock roundabout
  7. 10 Cheers! Ipswich pubs and restaurants welcome first indoor guests of 2021

The project in Suffolk will be supported through the Suffolk Tree Partnership and in line with the National Association of Local Councils’ Tree Charter.  

It will make a contribution to the county council's plans to address the climate emergency declared in 2019, with the aim to make Suffolk carbon neutral by 2030.

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant, has backed the cause

Diana Hunt, Suffolk Deputy Lieutenant, has backed the cause - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ms Hunt said: "Suffolk is working in partnership to achieve a countywide commitment for the Queen’s Green Canopy and we are delighted that so many brilliant organisations are working together, not only to honour our monarch’s 70 years of service but to achieve lasting and meaningful change for all our residents. 

"Together we hope to plant a tree for every resident and we are encouraging as many people as possible get involved. The quality green space this project creates will encourage thriving communities for generations to come."

Martlesham News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Felixstowe beach hut

Felixstowe beach hut goes on sale for record price

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Layden-Grant Seymour inside Seymours Aldeburgh, which is opening soon Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

Investigations

Boss who boasted of lavish lifestyle is bankrupt with £100k debts

Tom Bristow And Emily Townsend

person
The Orwell Bridge is now open after being shut for 19 hours Picture: GREGG BROWN

A14

A14 delays as police deal with incident near Orwell Bridge

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Balfour Place

First look at golf club's multi-million pound coastal homes development

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus