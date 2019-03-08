Police negotiating with man after attempting arrest at Suffolk property

Police are currently negotiating with a man at an address in Martlesham after attempting to make an arrest earlier this morning.

Suffolk Constabulary said officers went to the address and attempted to make an arrest, but remain on scene and are negotiating with a man at the property.

A witness saw two police cars and a van attending the scene, in Top Street, shortly after 7am.

The witness said: "Police were trying to get a guy to leave but he wasn't cooperating."