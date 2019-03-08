E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police negotiating with man after attempting arrest at Suffolk property

PUBLISHED: 10:01 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 17 August 2019

Officers were called to an address in Martlesham on Saturday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Officers were called to an address in Martlesham on Saturday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Police are currently negotiating with a man at an address in Martlesham after attempting to make an arrest earlier this morning.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Constabulary said officers went to the address and attempted to make an arrest, but remain on scene and are negotiating with a man at the property.

A witness saw two police cars and a van attending the scene, in Top Street, shortly after 7am.

The witness said: "Police were trying to get a guy to leave but he wasn't cooperating."

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Police negotiating with man after attempting arrest at Suffolk property

Officers were called to an address in Martlesham on Saturday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Ed and the Castle on the Hill, aged 8! Star tells of his love for Suffolk

An eight-year-old Ed Sheeran at Framlingham Castle in a family snap by his father John. Picture: JOHN SHEERAN

What if it rains at the Ed Sheeran concerts?

Will it rain at the Ed Sheeran concerts in Chantry Park? Picture: GREG WILLIAMS

Suffolk singer confirmed as final Ed Sheeran support act after national battle of the bands

Caswell on stage after being announced the winners of the Hoax Live Finals at Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Police hunt man who threw bike at train conductor

Police would like to talk to this man in connection with an assault at Woodbridge railway station Picture: BTP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists