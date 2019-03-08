Calls for review of Martlesham road junctions amid A12 speed limit wrangling

Fears have been raised in Martlesham that not enough consideration has been given to existing motorists and communities over proposed changes to the A12.

As part of the Brightwell Lakes 2,000 homes development, a series of changes have been tabled on the A12 between Seven Hills and Main Road, Kesgrave, which include reduced speed limits of 40-50mph, junction changes and traffic lights.

But concerns have been raised that conversations over proposals have focused on those who will live in the new roads and those driving on the A12, and not enough has been considered about the existing traffic woes at those junctions.

Ros Jones who founded the Martlesham Traffic Watch Facebook group said existing traffic issues at the A12 and Anson Road junction near the Tesco store, and gridlock coming out of BT Adastral Park and in Felixstowe Road meant the roads were already unable to cope.

She said: "It's affecting people in their daily lives and there is a lot of distress - there are people almost tearful because over four years it has grown.

"I think there needs to be a proper joined up review, and [Suffolk County Council] need to spend some money looking at the problems of Martlesham's traffic now."

Traffic data obtained by Ms Jones from Freedom of Information requests suggested that a week's total traffic movements in The Street was 59,213 in 2015, but had soared to 88,198 in 2019.

During the consultation on speed limit changes, Martlesham Parish Council had raised issues with several speed limit changes in a short distance, environmental concerns on locals, and the safety of motorists attempting to join the A12 from the side roads at the junctions.

Stephen Denton, from the parish council, said: "By and large we don't see enough consideration being given to the impact on our residents and their amenities, and it's appalling given the state of traffic.

"There are serious problems now and solutions shouldn't have to wait for goodness knows how many years until Brightwell Lakes development money becomes available.

"Pedestrians are in fear of their lives trying to cross Anson Road from Tesco to Next."

Mr Denton said traffic modelling figures as part of the Northern Bypass consultation had not been provided for that stretch of the A12, despite requests, which meant it was difficult for it to respond to the consultation.

A Suffolk County Council spokeswoman said: "The proposals for the A12, as part of the Brightwell Lakes development, take into account existing traffic and all future movements.

"The council is committed to ensuring the road network in the area is sufficient to serve the existing communities as well as the new development.

"The speed limit review is ongoing, and we hope to be able to re-consult shortly.

"The traffic flows for the Ipswich Northern Route consultation are only indicative at this stage to show relative differences between the routes.

"If the project is to progress to the next stage we will undertake further consultation and provide more detailed information."