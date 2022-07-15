Travellers move on from Martlesham park and ride

Travellers that pitched up at Martlesham park and ride have moved on - Credit: Archant

A number of travellers that pitched up at Martlesham park and ride have moved on, police have confirmed.

Travellers first arrived at the park and ride car park some point over Monday night.

At the time, a spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "We were made aware on 12 July that an encampment had arrived at Martlesham Park and Ride overnight on 11 July.

"The police are aware and are monitoring the encampment, and actions in accordance with the joint protocol for unauthorised encampments have already begun, with a Welfare Assessment being carried out this morning, and a Case Conference scheduled for this afternoon to confirm next steps."

A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed on Friday that the travellers had since moved on.

Last month, about 20 caravans were seen pitched up at Christchurch Park in Ipswich.