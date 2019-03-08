Partly Cloudy

A12 Martlesham speed limit changes - when to expect a final decision

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 July 2019

Speed limits between the A1214 roundabout and the Foxhall Road junction along the A12 are in line for speed limit changes. Picture: Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Speed limits between the A1214 roundabout and the Foxhall Road junction along the A12 are in line for speed limit changes. Picture: Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A final decision on controversial speed limit changes to the A12 near Martlesham will be made later this year, after discussions were pushed back for better proposals to come forward.

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANTThe proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

The decision on reducing the speed limit to 40mph and 50mph on the stretch of the A12 between the Foxhall Road and A1214 junctions was due to go to cabinet member Mary Evans next week.

But Mrs Evans confirmed that the plans were not in a state to be approved, and has tasked officers and developers with making changes.

It came after the council's development and regulation committee branded the plans "ludicrous", which prompted it to vote against the proposals and trigger a decision by Mrs Evans.

It means the revised speed limit changes are unlikely to be back to the committee before the autumn.

Mary Evans has pushed back a decision on the plans so that they can be reworked. Picture: GREGG BROWNMary Evans has pushed back a decision on the plans so that they can be reworked. Picture: GREGG BROWN

She said: "I have asked officers to review Bell Lane junction urgently and also look at the other issues around the A12 and the Brightwell Lakes development.

"This will take time so I won't be making a decision on the traffic regulation order at my cabinet member briefing this month as the team are working on amendments."

The proposals were to reduce the limit down to 40mph and 50mph as part of development of 2,000 homes nearby, as well as a large section of Foxhall Road being reduced to 50mph.

Robert Whiting said the original proposals were Robert Whiting said the original proposals were "unacceptable". Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic lights on those roundabouts are also expected as part of a package of safety measures.

But the council's committee vehemently rejected the plans because of the number of speed limit changes in a small distance, and fears that gridlock on the already-busy road would mean speed limits would not have any effect.

Nearby parish councils have called for speed limits to be consistent, while county councillor for Kesgrave and Rushmere Robert Whiting said it needed further safety changes at the Bell Lane junction with Foxhall Road.

Mr Whiting said he was pleased Mrs Evans had opted for the plans to go back to the drawing board.

"I am hoping for more than tweaks to this, in my opinion it was wholly unacceptable," he said.

"What I am pressing for is an urgent resolution on this, and what I am really asking for is a significant speed limit reduction in Foxhall Road, and material improvements at the bottom of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road, and as part of that to consider what needs to be done at the bottom of Dobbs Lane.

"It's going to take a while for officers to go away and rework all of that, but it's good news Mary is not taking the decision to enforce the officers' recommendation."

Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council have already been working with the Brightwell Lakes developers to put together plans for traffic lights at the Bell Lane/Foxhall Road junction - which will be funded by developer contributions - although a timescale on this has not been made clear.

