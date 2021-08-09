Published: 4:28 PM August 9, 2021

A 22-year-old man from Ipswich has been missing for more than a week.

Mason Seymour was last seen at around 2.30am on Thursday, July 29 in the Shotley area.

He was reported missing to Suffolk police at around 8pm on Wednesday, August 4.

It is not known what he was last wearing. He is described as white, of average build and has brown hair and facial hair.

Suffolk police think Mason may either be in Ipswich or Shotley.

Officers are concerned for Mason’s welfare and are asking anyone who believes they have seen him, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, to contact Suffolk police 101.

