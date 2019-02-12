Partly Cloudy

£15.4 million to be invested in Ipswich recycling plant

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 February 2019

£15.4 million will be invested at the Masons Recycling Facility

£15.4 million will be invested at the Masons Recycling Facility

Waste management group Viridor is to invest £15.4 million in the Masons Recycling Facility near Ipswich.

The capacity of the centre will increase by 10,000 tonnes

The facility was built in 1998 and is set to be modernised as part of a 10-year contract renewal between Suffolk County Council and Viridor.

The investment will see the facility’s capacity increase by 10,000 tonnes per annum and will see a number of state of the art machines installed into the plant.

Among the upgrades are over 1,000 metres of conveyors and new balers to help package material at the plant.

As part of the project £20,000 will also be spent upgrading the Masons MRF Education Centre.

Recycled material packed up at the recycling centre

The centre allows visitors to learn about recycling and the importance putting the right waste into the right bin.

It also looks at how waste is put back into the economy as a manufacturing resource.

The upgrade programme will be taking place between March and December.

During this time Suffolk’s recycling will be sent to other UK sorting facilities.

Viridor’s managing director of recycling and integrated assets, Paul Brown said: “Viridor has a clear focus on developing the real opportunities to put quality recycling materials back into the economy where they belong.

“This starts with viewing waste as a resource, rather than rubbish, and, thanks to Suffolk’s commitment to recycling, and this new Viridor investment, we are well positioned to make the most of the county’s recycling opportunities.”

Viridor hopes that its investment will also benefit local businesses.

A ‘meet the buyer’ breakfast event is being held for the project where the businesses will be able to find out more about the opportunities available to them.

Areas like plant hire, van hire and supply and testing services are among those on offer.

Paul West, Cabinet Member for Waste at Suffolk County Council said: “This is a great opportunity for local businesses to get involved in the project and for the local economy to benefit.

“From builders’ merchants to van hire companies I would encourage local businesses to come along to the event to see what opportunities there may be for them.”

The event will take place from 7.30 am to 9.30am on February 26 at Bramford Bowls Club.

