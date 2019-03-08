Video

WATCH: 'Know your enemy' says Ipswich Youtube sensation Master Wong

Youtube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong gives reporter Sophie Barnett a lesson. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

With street crime on the rise and schools introducing self defense classes, Ipswich Youtube star Master Wong demonstrates how to protect yourself in an increasingly violent world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You tube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN You tube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

After being bullied as a child and looking to gain confidence, the Vietnamese native turned to self defence and has now forged a career as a Youtuber - teaching others how to protect themselves.

As he introduced the basics of self defence, the renowned martial arts expert said: "Know yourself, know your enemy, know your ability and always know your surroundings."

The 50-year-old star, who has a following of more than 2.4 million subscribers, teaches a combination of self defence, martial arts and tai chi, while also acting as a motivational life coach and travelling around the globe to share his knowledge.

But it's not been an easy ride for the Youtube star who was bullied as a child which caused him to leave school at a young age.

Master Wong teaching Sophie Barnett some self defence techniques Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Master Wong teaching Sophie Barnett some self defence techniques Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He then came over to England as a refugee at the age of 11 where his family set up home in Felixstowe.

They later moved to Ipswich where Master Wong still lives and, for many years, owned his own restaurant in Norwich Road - before realising his real passion was martial arts.

In 2006 he launched his Youtube channel - which has now become the best home learning channel for martial arts on the entire site.

When asked about how he's become so successful online, Master Wong replied: "Just by being normal and being me.

You tube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN You tube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"What I teach are serious and informative lessons but I always do it with a bit of fun and make it light hearted."

Master Wong says that he enjoys helping people around the world because self defence is a vital skill. The principals he teaches are the same wherever he goes, as self defence is worldwide.

He said: "Self defence is important in day to day life. People need to be aware of the people they meet both on and offline and need to know how to defend themselves and be prepared.

"It's all about the mind first, and then the physical side follows after."

You tube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN You tube sensation and martial arts expert Master Wong Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

He believes that self defence is all about the preparation - making sure to identify the people around you, keep your personal space at all times, and ensure your stance is open and balanced and ready to defend yourself at any time from an attacker.

He continued: "You should always let people know where you are going, especially late at night, and make sure you are prepared for where you are going to be.

"Be aware of who is around you and don't trust people too much."

He also advised never to punch someone if you are trying to defend yourself, as often you will break your hand and may be unable to use a mobile to make contact with someone to get help.

He said: "Always use your palm, elbows or knees to defend yourself."

You can watch Master Wong's self defence and martial arts videos and learn more of his important tips by visiting his channel here.