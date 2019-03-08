Partly Cloudy

Which New Zealand cricketer playing in today's World Cup Final went to school in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 09:10 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 14 July 2019

England captain Eoin Morgan (left) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson alongside the World Cup Trophy Picture: ICC/PA Wire.

England captain Eoin Morgan (left) and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson alongside the World Cup Trophy Picture: ICC/PA Wire.

PA Wire

One of the key players plotting England's downfall in the final - taking place at Lord's in London - went to St Joseph's College.

New Zealand's Matt Henry (left), who spent a year at school in Ipswich, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook at Lord's Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRENew Zealand's Matt Henry (left), who spent a year at school in Ipswich, celebrates taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook at Lord's Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

New Zealand star Matt Henry came over from New Zealand at the age of 18 on a one-year scholarship at the sixth form of the school in Belstead Road.

He showed his cricketing prowess there, too - playing in several memorable matches for the school in 2010 and also playing for Essex side Halstead.

On his return to New Zealand he quickly moved through the cricketing ranks, making his New Zealand T20 debut in December 2014, with his One Day debut coming a month later.

He was called up as replacement at the semi-finals stage of the 2015 World Cup in Australia at the age of 23 and went on to feature in the final, at the MCG, against the hosts, taking 2/46 though ending up on the losing side.

New Zealand's Matt Henry during a practice session at Lord's Cricket Ground Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRENew Zealand's Matt Henry during a practice session at Lord's Cricket Ground Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA WIRE

Then came a dream Test debut, against England at Lord's in 2015, when he finished with six wickets in a memorable opening match.

A right-arm fast-medium bowler, he is already one of the stars of this year's World Cup - and in the semi-final against India he took 3/37. He will be aiming to make his mark against England today.

Aqua Park Suffolk to shut 'permanently'

Aqua Park Suffolk at Alton Water, near Ipswich, is shutting for a second year in a row due to blue-green algae Picture: AQUA PARKS GROUP

Major road in Ipswich will be closed '24 hours a day, seven days a week', say council

Clapgate Lane will be used as a diversion from the roadwoarks in Landseer Road, Ipswich Picture: GREGG BROWN

Foxhall Road to shut for emergency roadworks

A stretch of Foxhall Road in Ipswich will be closed overnight from 7pm on Wednesday, July 10 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Man 'pulled to ground and robbed' at Ipswich cashpoint

The robbery took place outside the Chantry Post Office in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

What is going to happen to Ipswich's Jack Wills store?

Jack Wills in Tavern Street. Photo: Archant.

