Ipswich man denies possessing extreme porn
PUBLISHED: 16:01 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 04 November 2019
An Ipswich man has denied three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (November 4) was Matthew Dawson, 36, of Huckleberry Crescent, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images on July 21 2017.
A further hearing will take place next week.
