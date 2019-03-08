E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man denies possessing extreme porn

PUBLISHED: 16:01 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 04 November 2019

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has denied three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images.

You may also want to watch:

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (November 4) was Matthew Dawson, 36, of Huckleberry Crescent, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images on July 21 2017.

A further hearing will take place next week.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Car collides with property and takes out gas meter in Ipswich

A black Renault Clio collided with a ground floor flat in Mountbatten Court, Prospect Road, Ipswich, on Sunday. Picture: Tom Potter

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights are cauing delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Which Ipswich theatre companies have bagged close to £1 million to boost facilties?

A CGI image of what the Gecko Creation Space could look like. Picture: DAN FISHER

Ipswich outdoor clothing store to close next month

Trespass in Ipswich is due to close on December 6. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fuller Flavour: Helsingborg UEFA Cup adventure was trip of a lifetime

Karl Fuller, centre, with his pals in Harry's Bar in Helsingborg back in November 2001. Picture: KARL FULLER

Why Suffolk won’t see electoral pacts in General Election 2019

South Suffolk Liberal Democrat candidate David Beavan. Picture; SOUTH SUFFOLK LIBERAL DEMOCRATS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists