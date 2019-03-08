Ipswich man denies possessing extreme porn

An Ipswich man has denied three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Monday (November 4) was Matthew Dawson, 36, of Huckleberry Crescent, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to three offences of possessing extreme pornographic images on July 21 2017.

A further hearing will take place next week.