E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hearing finds former police officer committed gross misconduct

PUBLISHED: 16:02 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 07 May 2020

A special case hearing was conducted over Skype on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

A special case hearing was conducted over Skype on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An ex-police officer committed gross misconduct by having an improper relationship with a member of the public and sharing images of a crime scene online.

Pc Matthew Lusher would have been dismissed had he not resigned before a special case hearing found him guilty.

Lusher was alleged to have abused his position for sexual purpose, breached confidentiality and potentially compromised a criminal investigation.

The 27-year-old joined Suffolk Constabulary in October 2018 as a neighbourhood response officer at Bury St Edmunds police station.

A hearing chaired by Chief Constable Steve Jupp and attended by Police Federation’s Darren Harris took place in Lusher’s absence following his resignation on March 30 this year.

Another officer had reported Lusher’s relationship with a member of the public to the professional standards department last May.

Lusher met the woman after responding to a report of domestic violence two months earlier and was alleged to have engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship, knowing she was vulnerable.

The case was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for investigation, which led to another allegation following examination of Lusher’s phone.

A subsequent inquiry, led by a detective in the anti-corruption unit, centred on Lusher’s deployment to guard a crime scene following a stabbing, in Bury St Edmunds, last April.

He was alleged to have entered the scene without a policing purpose before it was examined – thereby potentially compromising the investigation and taken videos and photos of a kitchen and bedroom on his mobile phone later sharing them with others on social media.

In the absence of any representations, Mr Jupp said there was sufficient evidence to find Lusher’s actions constituted gross misconduct on the balance of probabilities and that it was in the public interest to put his name on the police barred list.

A police spokesman said: “The highest level of personal and professional behaviour should be demonstrated by those serving with us to ensure the public have confidence in their police force.

“The behaviour of the officer was found to have fallen below the high standards expected.

“Pursuing a personal relationship with a victim of crime is a serious abuse of an officer’s position.

“Such behaviour undermines public confidence, which is why it’s important these hearings are publicised, so communities are aware of action taken by the force when conduct falls short of the standards expected.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cyclist taken to hospital after Norwich Road crash

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was also called to the scene of the collision Picture: MARTYN HUNT

Woman in 40s who died in shooting named locally as Silke Hartshorne-Jones

A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Hearing finds former police officer committed gross misconduct

A special case hearing was conducted over Skype on Thursday Picture: ARCHANT

Biker rescued after crashing into tree at Orwell Country Park

The incident happened on the foreshore of the Orwell Country Park. Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

Relief as Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester escape latest closure threat

The immediate threat to Debenhams department store in Ipswich seems to have been lifted. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Patients needing ‘urgent’ care told to still visit hospital despite coronavirus crisis

Nick Hulme, chief executive of the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk war veteran awarded medal by Russian government to celebrate VE Day

Suffolk war veteran Peter Gosling has been awarded a medal from the Russian government to thank him for his work on the Arctic Convoys Picture: JULIA GOSLING
Drive 24