Mum wins World Book Day with hand-coloured Elmer costume

It was a case of Sharpies to the rescue when Max Mallett came up with a last-minute request for a bespoke World Book Day costume this week.

His mum Louise, who spent six hours making the colourful outfit, said: “He got an Elmer book for his birthday on Monday and asked if he could dress up as the elephant for book day. I asked if he meant the grey one, as that would be easy, but he wanted to colourful one.”

The self-confessed arts and crafts enthusiast pulled out all the stops to make sure her son, who attends Sprites Primary Academy, was not disappointed.

“Luckily we had white leggings and a white tee-shirt at home so I sat and coloured them in for him yesterday,” said Louise, of Pinewood, in Ipswich.

“It took me six hours, I used all my Sharpies up, I think I ran out every felt-tip in the house.”

But the result was worth it.

“He was made up, he got lots of comments at school, I think people appreciate a home-made costume. The shop ones are lovely, and my other son went as Harry Potter using a costume we bought last year. but it is nice to have one you have made.”

Louise made sure there was plenty of room in the outfit so her son can wear it again next year and you may even spot a brightly-coloured Max around town this summer.

“He is absolutely obsessed with elephants and has been since he was tiny, he could even spell the word by the time he was four, so when he heard about the Elmer trail coming to Ipswich he was delighted.

“No doubt he will wear the costume when we go and do the trail.”

