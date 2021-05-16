Published: 4:00 PM May 16, 2021

Pubs and restaurants are preparing to welcome customers indoors for the first time this year as coronavirus rules ease.

But for some venues, it will be the start of a new chapter entirely - as they open their new business ventures for the very first time.

New cocktail and tapas bar The Moloko, at the old Aqua Eight restaurant, opens in Ipswich on Wednesday.

It will have a cocktail bar downstairs and a tapas restaurant upstairs.

Owner of The Moloko, Zoe Cutting, said she has been inundated with bookings and reservations.

"We are really excited to bring this new restaurant and bar to Ipswich," she said.

"We are overwhelmed by the response by the people and the excitement about us opening up."

Mrs Cutting also said that The Moloko will offer something that Ipswich does not have at the moment.

Another restaurant opening on Monday is the ever-expanding Dough & Co and Burger Amour, in Sudbury.

The company also has a restaurant opening up in Ipswich later this month in Cardinal Park.

Christopher Sharman, chief executive of Dough & Co, said: "We are very excited to welcome people into our restaurant for the first time in Sudbury, especially as Sudbury was where our first restaurant was located.

"We look forward to people dining in the restaurant and creating a vibrant atmosphere."

The pizza and burger restaurant has been operating a takeaway service.

Mr Sharman said it has been difficult - but only because the demand has been much greater than he first anticipated.

Chantry Library is also opening a new community café in partnership with Combat2Coffee.

The café will open on Monday, May 17, with an official opening on Friday, May 21.

Combat2Coffee was formed by Nigel Seaman as a charitable enterprise to support Armed Forces Veterans who may be struggling with life outside of service.

Mr Seaman said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Combat2Coffee.

"Having grown up in Chantry myself, I see the importance of this wellbeing hub supporting mental health.

"This will be an excellent addition to the community, not only for veterans and their family members but the whole community in general.”