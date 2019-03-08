Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

It's a May birthday for 102-year-old from Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 18:04 06 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:45 06 May 2019

May Dyke worked at the Co-op in Walton for many years and ran a drapers in Felixstowe with her husband Stanley Dyke Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

May Dyke worked at the Co-op in Walton for many years and ran a drapers in Felixstowe with her husband Stanley Dyke Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

Archant

Staff at the Foxgrove residential home in Felixstowe have helped 102-year-old May Dyke celebrate her birthday with tea and cake

May Dyke from Felixstowe celebrated her 102nd birthday with family, friends, tea and cake Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWEMay Dyke from Felixstowe celebrated her 102nd birthday with family, friends, tea and cake Picture: ALAN BOYLE EVERYTHING FELIXSTOWE

May marked her special day on Tuesday, May 2, with her family and friends joining her for a party. She was also able to speak to her relatives in Australia on the telephone.

You may also want to watch:

Born in Walton near Felixstowe in 1917, May married Victor Cooper in the late 1930s - the couple had a daughter called Valerie.

After Victor's death in the early 1940s May worked at the Co-op in Walton for many years until 1959 when she married her second husband Stanley Dyke.

May and Stanley then ran a draper's shop together which was on the corner of High Road West and Seaton Road in Felixstowe,

The manager of the Foxgrove residential home, Magda Kurdziel, said: “May has been inundated with cards, flowers and gifts. She was absolutely delighted to see her family and friends, as well as hear from family who live in Australia over the phone. May is a real character in our home who is admired by everyone. We are all so happy to have been able to help May celebrate her special day.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘It had so much history’ – Devastation as ‘hazardous’ Fisons factory gutted by fire

Fire crews attend the scene of a huge fire at the Fisons factory site in Paper Mill Lane Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘Extremely dangerous’ fugitive with Ipswich links held over rapes and abductions

Joseph McCann, who was wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Woman remains in hospital after Cullingham Road fire

Emergency services were in Cullingham Road, in Ipswich, at the scene of a fire in a first floor flat Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists