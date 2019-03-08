It's a May birthday for 102-year-old from Felixstowe

May Dyke worked at the Co-op in Walton for many years and ran a drapers in Felixstowe with her husband Stanley Dyke

Staff at the Foxgrove residential home in Felixstowe have helped 102-year-old May Dyke celebrate her birthday with tea and cake

May Dyke from Felixstowe celebrated her 102nd birthday with family, friends, tea and cake

May marked her special day on Tuesday, May 2, with her family and friends joining her for a party. She was also able to speak to her relatives in Australia on the telephone.

Born in Walton near Felixstowe in 1917, May married Victor Cooper in the late 1930s - the couple had a daughter called Valerie.

After Victor's death in the early 1940s May worked at the Co-op in Walton for many years until 1959 when she married her second husband Stanley Dyke.

May and Stanley then ran a draper's shop together which was on the corner of High Road West and Seaton Road in Felixstowe,

The manager of the Foxgrove residential home, Magda Kurdziel, said: “May has been inundated with cards, flowers and gifts. She was absolutely delighted to see her family and friends, as well as hear from family who live in Australia over the phone. May is a real character in our home who is admired by everyone. We are all so happy to have been able to help May celebrate her special day.”