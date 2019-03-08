Mayflower brings steam age back with special train through Ipswich

Mayflower passing through Ipswich. Picture; NIGEL SIMMONDS Archant

The former LNER steam locomotive Mayflower has travelled through Ipswich at the head of a special train from London to Norfolk and back.

Mayflower, which is now owned by Ipswich-born millionaire David Buck, pulled the special train from Liverpool Street to Dereham on the Mid Norfolk Railway via Norwich.

The locomotive is one of two survivors of the B1 class of locomotives which were a familiar sight on East Anglia's rail lines until the early 1960s.

The train was run by the Steam Dreams rail company, which is chaired by Mr Buck, and brought the locomotive back to one of its former home counties - it was based at one time on the North Norfolk Railway between Sheringham and Holt.

Enthusiasts went to Ipswich station to take pictures as it passed non-stop through the town, with this image captured by keen amateur photographer Nigel Simmonds.