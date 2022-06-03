Fireworks and jubilee beacon lit in Christchurch Park, Ipswich

Fireworks were set off after the beacon was lit - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A beacon was lit and there were fireworks in Christchurch Park, Ipswich as part of the celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Located on the lawn in front of the Christchurch Mansion, the beacon was one of more than 3,500 lit across the Commonwealth of Nations on Thursday.

Mayor of Ipswich John Cook lights the Jubilee Beacon - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Crowds descended on Christchurch Park to celebrate the Queen's 70th year on the throne - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

John Cook, the Mayor of Ipswich lit the beacon, which was followed by a firework display.

John Cook became mayor of Ipswich in May this year - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

He said: “It was an honour to light the Ipswich beacon as Mayor of our town.

"Those attending clearly enjoyed the event and it was great knowing that similar beacons were being lit at the same time up and down the country and across the Commonwealth.”

The beacon lighting only makes up one part of Ipswich's extensive Jubilee celebration plans, with a live screening of the Buckingham Palace Jubilee Concert being shown on the Cornhill on Saturday, as well as a big Jubilee lunch in the same place on Sunday.