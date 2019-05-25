Video

'Stop, it's grammar time' - Youtube rapper visits primary school in Ipswich

MC Grammar visited Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich to inspire pupils about spelling and grammar Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Archant

Youtube sensation MC Grammar paid a special visit to an Ipswich primary school this week to inspire children about words and spelling.

This youngster impressed with his 'bling' outfit Picture: ELLA WILKINSON This youngster impressed with his 'bling' outfit Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The rapper, whose real name is Jacob Mitchell, entertained an audience of excited youngsters at Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich on Friday - and to make the event extra special, all the children dressed up in their finest 'bling'.

Internet sensation MC Grammar visisted Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich this week Picture: ELLA WILKINSON Internet sensation MC Grammar visisted Castle Hill Primary School in Ipswich this week Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

The primary school teacher rose to fame after a video of him rapping "The Gruffalo" to his daughter Ellie went viral, gaining more than five million views.

The youngsters got in the spirit by dressing up for the event Picture: ELLA WILKINSON The youngsters got in the spirit by dressing up for the event Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

Thanks to the exposure, the MC was featured on ITV's This Morning with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby and was then jetted across the pond to feature on the Ellen Show in America where he wowed the audience with a rendition of Dr Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham.

The Castle Hill pupils loved every second of his visit, dancing to the beat and rapping along to the MC's grammar-themed rhymes.