Balaclava-clad robbers threaten shop staff with knife

McColl's in Maidenhall Green has been robbed Picture: GOOGLE Google

Two knife wielding robbers threatened staff at an Ipswich convenience shop before fleeing on foot with cash and cigarettes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police received reports of a robbery at McColl’s in Maidenhall Green at just after 8pm tonight.

Two men are reported to have entered the shop and threatened the staff before taking money from the till.

Officers were still on the scene at 9pm and reported that no one had been injured.

The robbers were seen fleeing from the scene on foot.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch – but have warned members of the public not to approach the suspects.

One of the robbers was a white man wearing a black puffa jacket, a cap with red writing, grey tracksuit bottoms and yellow gloves.

The other was white, wearing a blue or black puffa, with a white motif on the left breast, grey tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and black gloves. He was also wearing a grey balaclava and carrying a black rucksack.

The same store was robbed last December by two hooded men, who threatened staff with a handgun.

In September, the McColl’s in Stoke Park Drive was robbed by a balaclava-clad man brandishing a knife.

Anyone with information should call Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference 374.