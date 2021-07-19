News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
McDonald's drive thru expands capacity

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:30 AM July 19, 2021   
Felixstowe's McDonald's drive thru and restaurant

Felixstowe's McDonald's drive thru and restaurant has queues on the business park access road at peak times - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A Felixstowe fast-food drive thru which is causing traffic problems because of its popularity is taking action to deal with the issue.

The McDonald's restaurant and takeaway in Walton Avenue, at the entrance to the Haven Exchange business park, often sees queues from the Dock Gate One roundabout at the end of the A14 Port of Felixstowe Road and completely blocking the access road at peak times.

The company has now decided to expand its capacity on-site - so that it can deal with customers faster and more of them.

It has submitted plans to East Suffolk Council to reconfigure its drive thru queuing system and car park to create a second lane for people using the drive thru.

This will enable drivers to give their food and drink orders side by side before driving to the collection points to receive their food.

In turn, this should allow more drivers to wait on site for their food, taking cars off the access road, and process customers more quickly.

  

A14
East Suffolk Council
Felixstowe News

