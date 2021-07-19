McDonald's drive thru expands capacity
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
A Felixstowe fast-food drive thru which is causing traffic problems because of its popularity is taking action to deal with the issue.
The McDonald's restaurant and takeaway in Walton Avenue, at the entrance to the Haven Exchange business park, often sees queues from the Dock Gate One roundabout at the end of the A14 Port of Felixstowe Road and completely blocking the access road at peak times.
The company has now decided to expand its capacity on-site - so that it can deal with customers faster and more of them.
It has submitted plans to East Suffolk Council to reconfigure its drive thru queuing system and car park to create a second lane for people using the drive thru.
This will enable drivers to give their food and drink orders side by side before driving to the collection points to receive their food.
You may also want to watch:
In turn, this should allow more drivers to wait on site for their food, taking cars off the access road, and process customers more quickly.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
- 3 See inside these luxury Ipswich Grade II listed apartments being sold for £1million
- 4 Road closed after sinkhole opens up
- 5 Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness
- 6 New town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort
- 7 'Human Scalextric track' - Council's alarm as boy racers return to Ipswich neighbourhood
- 8 Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week
- 9 Freston Boot owners 'really chuffed' after prestigious award win
- 10 Demolition of school under way ready for new homes