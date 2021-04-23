News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
McDonald's franchisee holds free football session for Ipswich children

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 1:48 PM April 23, 2021   
Whitton sports centre has re-opened after lockdwon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The event will be held at Whitton Sports and Community Centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A McDonald's franchisee is holding a free football session for children in Ipswich - to help young people get fit and active again after the coronavirus lockdown.

The pandemic has caused fitness levels across all ages groups to suffer, as people have been forced to stay indoors for much of the past year.

Earlier this week, data from Sport England's Active Lives survey showed nearly one in four people in Suffolk are classed as "inactive" - meaning they do less than 30 minutes of physical activity each week.

Tony Bush, interim director of Active Suffolk, stressed: "It's not only older people. Children and younger people have also seen a fall in activity levels."

Carol Rogerson, who runs a McDonald's franchise, is holding the session with fully qualified coaches at Whitton Sports and Community Centre on Saturday, April 24 between 10am and 11am.

Four similar sessions have already taken place.

“I am delighted that we can help get children back playing football again together after such a tough time," Ms Rogerson said, who has already supported women's and girls' football in the town.

For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.co.uk/funfootball

