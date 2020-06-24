E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

McMuffins back on the menu: Where can you get a McDonalds breakfast?

PUBLISHED: 09:58 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 24 June 2020

Four Mcdonald's restaurants in Suffolk and three in Essex are now serving their breakfast menu Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Four Mcdonald's restaurants in Suffolk and three in Essex are now serving their breakfast menu Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

McDonald’s are bringing back their breakfast menu in some Suffolk and Essex restaurants from today.

The fast food chain has managed to open hundreds of their restaurants for drive-thru service and delivery drivers, but June 24 marks the first expansion of their menu to include breakfast items.

MORE: Family restaurant reopens with NHS-only nights

You can now get items on the limited breakfast menu at:

• Ranelagh Road, Ipswich

• Whitehouse Industrial Estate, Ipswich

• Cardinal Park, Ipswich

• Ravenswood, Ipswich

• Riverside Retail Park, Chelmsford

• Regiment Business Park, Chelmsford

• Westway, Chelmsford

Breakfast is served until 11am every day, with McMuffins, hash browns and pancakes all available.

Three McDonald’s restaurants in London have also started welcoming customers back into their buildings for takeaway service.

There is no date for the expansion of the breakfast menu or takeaway services at this time but McDonald’s have said on Twitter this is a pilot scheme to test the feasibility of more restaurants opening their doors in the future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

Ipswich man, 21, to face trial over rape allegation

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

219 laptops given to Ipswich Academy students as ‘digital divide’ fears grow

Abbie Thorrington, principal at Ipswich Academy. Picture: SPRING

McMuffins back on the menu: Where can you get a McDonalds breakfast?

Four Mcdonald's restaurants in Suffolk and three in Essex are now serving their breakfast menu Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

Man, 56, confronted by online ‘paedophile hunters’ appears in court

Leonardo Boucheron appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT