McMuffins back on the menu: Where can you get a McDonalds breakfast?

Four Mcdonald's restaurants in Suffolk and three in Essex are now serving their breakfast menu Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE PA Wire/PA Images

McDonald’s are bringing back their breakfast menu in some Suffolk and Essex restaurants from today.

The Return of the McMuffin – 42 restaurants in the South East of England and Ireland will test the return of breakfast from today. pic.twitter.com/79QkClZrzF — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) June 24, 2020

The fast food chain has managed to open hundreds of their restaurants for drive-thru service and delivery drivers, but June 24 marks the first expansion of their menu to include breakfast items.

You can now get items on the limited breakfast menu at:

• Ranelagh Road, Ipswich

• Whitehouse Industrial Estate, Ipswich

• Cardinal Park, Ipswich

• Ravenswood, Ipswich

• Riverside Retail Park, Chelmsford

• Regiment Business Park, Chelmsford

• Westway, Chelmsford

Breakfast is served until 11am every day, with McMuffins, hash browns and pancakes all available.

Three McDonald’s restaurants in London have also started welcoming customers back into their buildings for takeaway service.

There is no date for the expansion of the breakfast menu or takeaway services at this time but McDonald’s have said on Twitter this is a pilot scheme to test the feasibility of more restaurants opening their doors in the future.