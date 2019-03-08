E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Does your local McDonald's deliver? Two more Ipswich restaurants announce McDelivery

PUBLISHED: 20:37 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 20:37 06 September 2019

The McDonalds in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich is part of the McDelivery network Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

McDonald's to go - two more Ipswich restaurants have signed up for the company's delivery service.

Branches in Ravenswood and Whitehouse are now among five spots diners from where diners can order.

The McDelivery service launched in Ipswich in 2018 and is run in partnership with food delivery service, UberEATS.

Delivery is available to anyone within one and a half miles of the newly added restaurants as well as the Ranelagh Road, Tavern Street and Cardinal Park franchises.

Carol Rogerson, who owns and operates the Ravenswood and Whitehouse restaurants, said: "My team and I are delighted to be expanding McDelivery in Ipswich.

"McDelivery via Uber Eats will feature McDonald's breakfast, lunch and dinner options and will be available within 1.5 miles of the participating McDonald's restaurant during trading hours.

"We are always working towards making our customers' dining experience easier and more convenient - from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery I'm excited we're constantly changing to meet our customers' needs."

Using the McDonald's app, customers can also order and pay for their meal before collecting from the counter, drive-thru or sent to a table in a restaurant.

McDonald's said 18 million individual customers have ordered a McDelivery in the UK since its launch in 2017.

