McDonald’s will turn cars away when hitting capacity after police called to ‘major’ queues

PUBLISHED: 13:36 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 21 May 2020

The McDonalds drive-thru in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, will now be turning cars away when they reach capacity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The McDonalds drive-thru in Nacton Road, Ravenswood, will now be turning cars away when they reach capacity. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

McDonald’s drive-through restaurant in Ravenswood has reopened today having introduced new measures to control customer numbers after police were called over concerns about queueing traffic.

The Nacton Road site opened today at 11am and has introduced news measures including opening a second ordering point.

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said: “There is a second ordering point so we can serve more customers at once and we will also be turning away cars when we hit our capacity.”

They have also introduced changes to make service safer for staff and customers including capping spend at drive-through sites at £25, payment by contactless methods, smaller teams of staff and a limited menu.

When the chain reopened yesterday queues of traffic stretched back to the Ravenswood roundabout between Nacton Road and Ransomes Way, causing delays of up to 40 minutes and eventually the police were called.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: “Yesterday, Wednesday May 20, police received reports of long vehicle queues around Hening Avenue, Ipswich, near to the McDonald’s site.

“Officers attended and spoke to the restaurant managers who then took the decision to temporarily close.

“Police continue to work with businesses to minimise traffic issues and any impact on the public.”

McDonalds has now reopened all of the McDonald’s drive-through facilities in Ipswich, including Whitehouse, Ranelagh Road, Ravenswood and Cardinal Park.

