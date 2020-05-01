E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
McDonald’s to reopen 15 restaurants this month

PUBLISHED: 19:09 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 01 May 2020

McDonald's has announced it is going to trial reopening 15 restaurants this month after closing nationwide due to coronavirus Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

McDonald's has announced it is going to trial reopening 15 restaurants this month after closing nationwide due to coronavirus Picture: AARON CHOWN/PA WIRE

PA Wire/PA Images

Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced it is to reopen 15 restaurants in the UK this month after shutting down nationwide due to coronavirus.

The 15 restaurants will reopen for delivery on May 13, after the chain spent the last week testing its operations behind closed doors.

All restaurants are to be deep cleaned prior to reopening, with new safety measures such as Perspex screens and floor markings set to be put in place.

Staff will also receive protective equipment such as non-medical grade face masks, and have temperatures checked with contactless thermometers before starting their shifts.

MORE: Two Costa outlets to reopen in Suffolk

It will not serve breakfast and instead will return with a limited menu and smaller scale teams.

The limited menu includes favourites such as the Big Mac, McChicken Sandwich and Chicken McNuggets.

The locations of the 15 restaurants will be announced next week.

The chain would join KFC if it reopened an Ipswich restaurant, with the fried chicken chain’s Cardinal Park store having reopened in mid April.

Paul Pomroy, the chain’s boss for the UK and Ireland, said: “When we return it will be different as we all adjust to this new normal.

“I want to apologise in advance if our first wave of reopened restaurants does not serve your area.

“Rest assured, we are working hard to reopen more restaurants, but I am adamant this must be at the right pace with the wellbeing of our employees, suppliers and customers front of mind.

“Slowly, but safely, we will return to towns and cities across the UK and Ireland and thank-you for your continued support as we work through this crisis.”

