E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

PUBLISHED: 12:09 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 26 January 2020

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

One of the world's largest container ships has visited the Port of Felixstowe for the first time - with hundreds of shipping enthusiasts turning out to see it arrive.

MSC Febe has 210,000 gross tonnage and an overall length of 400m. The ship arrived from Rotterdam on Saturday to pay a maiden visit, and is expected to leave in the next couple of days for Antwerp, its next port of call.

The giant ship was built last year and is currently sailing under the flag of Panama.

You may also want to watch:

Photographer Nick Boulter, from Leiston, said: "It's one of the biggest four container ships in the world, paying its first visit. This is great for the port - it's a feather in their cap.

"It was great to see it arrive- it's absolutely massive and dwarfs everything."

He added: "The ship looked as if it was only probably about a third full when it arrived, so when it leaves it will have a lot more containers on it."

Nick estimated that around 200 people were watching from the quayside as the giant ship arrived.

- Have you seen MSC Febe? Email us your photos.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Revealed: Highways England’s long-awaited plans to avoid Orwell Bridge wind closure chaos

Highways England has outlined the next steps in solving Ipswich's Orwell Bridge wind closure problems Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blackpool ready to offer ‘significant sum’ for Jon Nolan

Jon Nolan on the ball during Ipswich Town's 0-0 draw with Wycombe at Portman Road. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Seasiders forced to settle for a point as Ainsley sees red

Josh Kerridge (number 6) rises above the Hullbridge defence to head a corner high into the opposition goal. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

#Gameday: ‘It feels good to be having fun again, back to being top of the league’ – Town fans on win over Lincoln

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts to our #Gameday cameras before and after the 1-0 win over Lincoln City.
Drive 24