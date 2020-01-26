Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

One of the world's largest container ships has visited the Port of Felixstowe for the first time - with hundreds of shipping enthusiasts turning out to see it arrive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

MSC Febe has 210,000 gross tonnage and an overall length of 400m. The ship arrived from Rotterdam on Saturday to pay a maiden visit, and is expected to leave in the next couple of days for Antwerp, its next port of call.

The giant ship was built last year and is currently sailing under the flag of Panama.

You may also want to watch:

Photographer Nick Boulter, from Leiston, said: "It's one of the biggest four container ships in the world, paying its first visit. This is great for the port - it's a feather in their cap.

"It was great to see it arrive- it's absolutely massive and dwarfs everything."

He added: "The ship looked as if it was only probably about a third full when it arrived, so when it leaves it will have a lot more containers on it."

Nick estimated that around 200 people were watching from the quayside as the giant ship arrived.

- Have you seen MSC Febe? Email us your photos.