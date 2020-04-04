E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Meals for Medics project bringing healthy food to key workers

PUBLISHED: 08:00 05 April 2020

Staff at St Elizabeth Hospice pick up their meals Picture: HELENA QUAMBY, ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Staff at St Elizabeth Hospice pick up their meals Picture: HELENA QUAMBY, ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Archant

A new project is helping to ensure that frontline key workers are getting healthy, nutritional meals throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Staff are able to pick from a range of meals Picture: HELENA QUAMBY, ST ELIZABETH HOSPICEStaff are able to pick from a range of meals Picture: HELENA QUAMBY, ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Meals for Medics was set up by Richard Aston from Kesgrave to help ensure that those at the forefront of the coronavirus were getting the meals the needed.

“Friends of mine were nurses at Ipswich and Colchester Hospital,” said Mr Aston.

“They were saying they could not find anything at supermarkets. They could not get food or nutritional meals.

“I thought this was wrong.”

When they did get food, he noticed that it wasn’t always the healthiest.

“If they could get food they don’t always have time to cook,” said Mr Aston.

So Mr Aston decided to try and change what was available to his friends and others and worked together with the Steamboat Tavern pub in Ipswich to start producing meals.

“We have basically come up with different menus and cover different dietary needs,” said Mr Aston.

“They all pick what they want and it is delivered outside and they come and pick it up.”

The project cooks up a range of items in a specially deep cleaned kitchen at the Steamboat Tavern. Chill and curries are some of the items on offer on the menu.

Sign up to our daily news alerts

Andy Barlow from the Steamboat Tavern said it was an important project.

“I just think that the people who work in care all week, work really hard,” said Mr Barlow.

“The least we can do is help them out. Everybody loves a home cooked meal.

“We want something warm and comforting. It’s like what we have at home.”

READ MORE: Suffolk hotels ‘willing to open up as hospitals’ to help NHS in coronavirus crisis





One of the groups benefitting from the Meals for Medics project is the St Elizabeth’s Hospice who have received over 80 meals in the last two weeks.

The hospice is still providing its palliative and end of life care and is coping with additional pressures because of the virus.

Hospice Senior Sister, Sharon Cave said: “It’s lovely that people want to do this for us and think of us at this time.”

Mr Aston and the team are looking into expanding the project to work with more key workers.

For now they have set up a gofundme page where people can make donations if they want to help the project.

For all the latest information about the coronavirus please join our Facebook group. All our coronavirus stories can be found here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New figures show number of people going into Ipswich town centre during lockdown

The number of people in Ipswich town centre has fallen dramatically. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

14 coronavirus-related deaths reported at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has confirmed 14 coronavirus deaths - inset, a paramedic wearing protective equipment Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA WIRE

Patrols in Norwich Road amid reports of people flouting lockdown

Norwich Road in Ipswich. There have been reports of people flouting lockdown rules in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aqua Eight in Ipswich goes into liquidation

Aqua Eight in Ipswich Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Teenager hurt in knife-point robbery – less than an hour after latest Suffolk armed robbery

The incident happened in Alexandra Park in Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New figures show number of people going into Ipswich town centre during lockdown

The number of people in Ipswich town centre has fallen dramatically. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Meals for Medics project bringing healthy food to key workers

Staff at St Elizabeth Hospice pick up their meals Picture: HELENA QUAMBY, ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE

Fire crews called to chemical blaze at Hadleigh factory

Crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Popular farmer-run holiday season events cancelled amid crisis

Jacob Sinnott, 3, watching the cows Picture: JESSICA HILL

What it really feels like to be pregnant in a pandemic

New mums and mums-to-be in Suffolk are experiencing an uncertain time at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic Picture: NATALIE LEASK/ELLIE DACK /AMY NORRIS/ELISHA HARRIS

Retired GPs return as Suffolk coronavirus cases expected to ‘surge’

Dr Nigel Gibbons is one of the GPs returning to work in Suffolk to help during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: NIGEL GIBBONS
Drive 24