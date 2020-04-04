Meals for Medics project bringing healthy food to key workers

Staff at St Elizabeth Hospice pick up their meals Picture: HELENA QUAMBY, ST ELIZABETH HOSPICE Archant

A new project is helping to ensure that frontline key workers are getting healthy, nutritional meals throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

Meals for Medics was set up by Richard Aston from Kesgrave to help ensure that those at the forefront of the coronavirus were getting the meals the needed.

“Friends of mine were nurses at Ipswich and Colchester Hospital,” said Mr Aston.

“They were saying they could not find anything at supermarkets. They could not get food or nutritional meals.

“I thought this was wrong.”

When they did get food, he noticed that it wasn’t always the healthiest.

“If they could get food they don’t always have time to cook,” said Mr Aston.

So Mr Aston decided to try and change what was available to his friends and others and worked together with the Steamboat Tavern pub in Ipswich to start producing meals.

“We have basically come up with different menus and cover different dietary needs,” said Mr Aston.

“They all pick what they want and it is delivered outside and they come and pick it up.”

The project cooks up a range of items in a specially deep cleaned kitchen at the Steamboat Tavern. Chill and curries are some of the items on offer on the menu.

Andy Barlow from the Steamboat Tavern said it was an important project.

“I just think that the people who work in care all week, work really hard,” said Mr Barlow.

“The least we can do is help them out. Everybody loves a home cooked meal.

“We want something warm and comforting. It’s like what we have at home.”

One of the groups benefitting from the Meals for Medics project is the St Elizabeth’s Hospice who have received over 80 meals in the last two weeks.

The hospice is still providing its palliative and end of life care and is coping with additional pressures because of the virus.

Hospice Senior Sister, Sharon Cave said: “It’s lovely that people want to do this for us and think of us at this time.”

Mr Aston and the team are looking into expanding the project to work with more key workers.

For now they have set up a gofundme page where people can make donations if they want to help the project.

