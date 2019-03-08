Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

Police and paramedics rushed to an address in Kesgrave following concerns for the welfare of a person.

Officers were called to the address in Peacock Street at 11.20pm last night following reports of a medical emergency.

A police spokesman has since confirmed the incident had no links to criminal activity, and there was no risk posed to the wider community.

One eyewitness recalled being woken by the air ambulance around midnight. Another said she had seen three ambulances in Peacock Street, a few hundred metres from Millennium Field.

An officer at the scene could not divulge on the night's events, but added: "It is nothing the public need be worried about."

Neither the house nor the street were cordoned off.