Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 09:09 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 10 June 2019

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Archant

Police and paramedics rushed to an address in Kesgrave following concerns for the welfare of a person.

Officers were called to the address in Peacock Street at 11.20pm last night following reports of a medical emergency.

A police spokesman has since confirmed the incident had no links to criminal activity, and there was no risk posed to the wider community.

One eyewitness recalled being woken by the air ambulance around midnight. Another said she had seen three ambulances in Peacock Street, a few hundred metres from Millennium Field.

An officer at the scene could not divulge on the night's events, but added: "It is nothing the public need be worried about."

Neither the house nor the street were cordoned off.

Most Read

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wet weather warning remains in place for region

The Met Office warns heavy rain could cause localised flooding on Monday Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Wait nearly over to see glamorous Channel 4 reality show filmed in Ipswich

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The junction is dangerous’: Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police name motorcyclist who has died following crash near Kesgrave

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wet weather warning remains in place for region

The Met Office warns heavy rain could cause localised flooding on Monday Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

Wait nearly over to see glamorous Channel 4 reality show filmed in Ipswich

Filming on Ipswich Cornhill for the new Channel 4 series Drag Lab Picture: JASON NOBLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: Today is the day – meet the man behind a million sausages

Andrew Babington-Barber from the Hot Sausage Co is celebrating three decades on the Cornhill in Ipswich.

Air ambulance attends scene of medical emergency in Kesgrave

The air ambulance attended an address in Kesgrave Picture: EAAA

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Wet weather warning remains in place for region

The Met Office warns heavy rain could cause localised flooding on Monday Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists