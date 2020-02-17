Nostalgia

Turning back time in front of Christchurch Mansion at the Medieval Fayre in 1982

Some of the crafts stalls set up outside Christchurch Mansion Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Musicians, craftsmen and women set up a medieval village in front of the perfect setting - Christchurch Mansion - for a living history fayre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wet sponges being thrown at those locked in the stocks Picture: ARCHANT Wet sponges being thrown at those locked in the stocks Picture: ARCHANT

Visitors were transported back to the middle ages for a taste of the past with those taking part speaking in old English, playing music from the period and cooking food from the times, too.

All kinds of different costumes were on show during the medieval fayre Picture: ARCHANT All kinds of different costumes were on show during the medieval fayre Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

Just before the fayre there was a marching band performing on the Cornhill, directing those to the fayre in the park.

No medieval fayre would be complete without a jester Picture: ARCHANT No medieval fayre would be complete without a jester Picture: ARCHANT

Stalls and exhibitions were set up around the grounds all fitting to the medieval theme selling arts and crafts and clothing items for those wanting to join in with the fun.

Some of the entertainment on show at the fayre - a marching band parade through the streets Picture: ARCHANT Some of the entertainment on show at the fayre - a marching band parade through the streets Picture: ARCHANT

Amongst the arts and crafts stalls there was also pottery making exhibitions, inviting those who were interested in trying their hand at making pottery.

Completing the atmosphere with music from the period Picture: ARCHANT Completing the atmosphere with music from the period Picture: ARCHANT

There was plenty of entertainment put on for the day with some stocks set up to be able to throw wet sponges at whoever was locked up .