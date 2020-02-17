Turning back time in front of Christchurch Mansion at the Medieval Fayre in 1982
Musicians, craftsmen and women set up a medieval village in front of the perfect setting - Christchurch Mansion - for a living history fayre.
Visitors were transported back to the middle ages for a taste of the past with those taking part speaking in old English, playing music from the period and cooking food from the times, too.
Just before the fayre there was a marching band performing on the Cornhill, directing those to the fayre in the park.
Stalls and exhibitions were set up around the grounds all fitting to the medieval theme selling arts and crafts and clothing items for those wanting to join in with the fun.
Amongst the arts and crafts stalls there was also pottery making exhibitions, inviting those who were interested in trying their hand at making pottery.
There was plenty of entertainment put on for the day with some stocks set up to be able to throw wet sponges at whoever was locked up .