Meet Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew’s new ‘bobby on the beat’

PUBLISHED: 17:16 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 20 March 2019

Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew's new PCSO Gemma Read Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Archant

Meet Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew’s new community-funded ‘bobby on the beat’ – PCSO Gemma Read.

PCSO Gemma Read is covering the Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew area having worked in Ipswich's town centre for ten years PIcture: ADAM HOWLETTPCSO Gemma Read is covering the Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew area having worked in Ipswich's town centre for ten years PIcture: ADAM HOWLETT

PCSO Read, who lives in Kesgrave, said she was excited to take on her home patch after 10 years working in Ipswich’s town centre.

Having grown up in Ipswich, she said she was keen to be a visible ‘bobby on the beat’ and a friendly face around the community.

“I moved to Kesgrave about a year ago so I have a real personal interest in the area,” she said.

“I joined the constabulary 10 years ago, to the month actually – it was March 2009.

“I originally joined as a PCSO as a stepping stone to becoming a police officer, but since then have really enjoyed this role. “When people think about the police they think about bobbies on the beat – that’s what we as PCSOs are really.

“I think being a good officer is knowing your area.

“I am grateful to have been given the opportunity.”

The 29-year-old said she was interested in understanding the concerns residents have with crime in the area, and the issues affecting their lives.

She added: “Working in Kesgrave means I will to know people better in the area and the community and I am interested in building an intelligence picture of the area.

“I discovered the public priorities often come down to parking issues, particularly around the schools and children’s safety around the schools.

“This is very important to residents but it’s something I have to manage in a proportionate way.

“I realise it is not a solvable problem. My role is to be there and to be visible.”

PCSO Read’s role is being funded through Kesgrave town and Rushmere St Andrew parish councils, with her time split between both areas.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, said: “I’m really pleased that Kesgrave town and Rushmere parish councils are funding a PCSO to work in their community.

“This additional PCSO will make a great deal of difference to local residents by improving policing visibility and enhanced communication with the constabulary.

“I wish Gemma well in her new role.

“Funded PCSOs are very popular with local people elsewhere in Suffolk, and I am sure Kesgrave and Rushmere residents will feel the same.”

