Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

What I learnt from my 10 hour paramedic shift

PUBLISHED: 19:00 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:16 24 December 2018

Paramedics Emily and Kim before our shift Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Paramedics Emily and Kim before our shift Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Archant

As paramedics geared up for one of their busiest nights of the year, reporter MEGAN ALDOUS accompanied them on the notorious “Black Friday” shift to see the pressures they face first-hand.

EEAST paramedics on Black Friday Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSEEAST paramedics on Black Friday Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

It is famed for being one of the busiest nights of the year, when people head out to pubs and bars to celebrate Christmas in style.

And for paramedics Kim Sage and Emily Fisher, it is just as busy - not because they are out enjoying themselves, but helping others to stay safe while they mark yuletide.

The pair were braced for a hectic night as they embarked on the 6am to 6pm shift - and although going out to four calls and only getting one 45min break might sound like a tough day for some, it was distinctly less busy than they were expecting.

Yet as I joined them for 10 hours of their shift, it was clear they and their colleagues face tremendous pressures which they deal with heroically day in, day out.

Take a look at my live tweets from the night here.

The first call we attended was due to the patient overdosing. After a home assessment, the patient was checked in to hospital.

Emily said: “The rise in mental health issues keeps going up and we have seen a big increase in younger patients.”

Digital reporter Megan Aldous in a hi-vis jacket Picture: MEGAN ALDOUSDigital reporter Megan Aldous in a hi-vis jacket Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

After each call-out, paramedics have to fill out paper and electronic forms. The paperwork needs to have details of the patients’ symptoms, their blood pressure, oxygen levels and why they attended.

For the second call, we were sent out to a mother who was concerned with how her child was breathing. After a home assessment and giving reassurance to the parent, we left.

The third call was from members of the public who were worried about an intoxicated male who they saw walking close to a main road.

We attended but the male did not want our help, so we left the scene.

The last incident was due to a patient having an unexplained eye problem, resulting in her needing to be hospitalised.

While we were out and about, I was able to ask Emily and Kim how they deal with certain issues.

Emily explained that when it comes to dealing with death, everyone handles it differently.

She said: “The family of those who pass away are normally understanding but it’s important you don’t get too emotionally attached if not you’re going to burn yourself out, but it’s so individual.

“Some things that upset me could be easy for others to deal with and vice versa. But naturally if you have distraught family members, it makes it that much more emotional for you whereas if they are calm and expecting it it’s easier to move forward.”

A big problem the service is that people calling 999 when what they are experiencing is not an emergency.

Emily added: “People aren’t always proactive. They use the ambulance service to try and get lifts and to get us to pick up medication for them.

“A lot more needs to be done on education. That’s the only way people are going to know who to call and what for.

“Sometimes you get to calls and people haven’t taken their own tablets, they don’t self-care and don’t need hospital or want to go to hospital.

“The public are starting to know the buzz words to say in order to get an ambulance quicker, so they’ll say they have certain symptoms even if they don’t have them because they know it will make them a higher priority.

“However what isn’t our version of an emergency might be to them, so we have to bear that in mind.”

The public should only call 999 if someone is seriously ill, injured or their life is at risk.

Examples of medical emergencies include cardiac arrest, chest pain, heart attack, fitting, stroke symptoms, someone collapsing, someone being unconscious, serious injury, severe burns/scalds, choking, drowning and severe allergic reactions. You can read more on when to call for an ambulance here.

The ambulance service has not felt the strain of the winter pressure yet - however paramedics are still receiving more than 3,000 in the East of England calls a day.

Kim explained: “The winter pressure hasn’t started yet - this time last year calls were up to 4,000 a day. We have 10 extra trucks on duty a day over the festive period, this has resulted in us having standby shifts which use to be unheard of.

“During the summer it was go, go, go, so it’s so nice to be able to have that break and build a relationship with your colleague, up until the last two weeks you didn’t get a break.

“We all feel like we are more of a team now, it’s a luxury. It doesn’t happen every shift - it varies, but when it does happen it’s so nice.”

To help with winter pressure, the service has also introduced a HALO, or hospital ambulance liaison officer.

They are based in the hospital and they work to speed up how long it takes the ambulance crew to drop off patients and get them on the road again.

My time with Kim and Emily was incredible. I have so much respect for what they do and they truly are an inspirational.

Most Read

Man sexually assaulted in town centre in 3am attack

Boxing Day shoppers in Tavern Street, Ipswich, last year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Days Gone By: First Floor Club was the only place for late-night fun for decades in Ipswich

Radio One DJ Kenny Everett was at the First Floor Club in June 1969. Picture: IAN MCGRATH.

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Were you celebrating finishing work in Yates?

Yates in Ipswich on Saturday 22nd December 2018. Picture: LICKLIST

Suspected drug-driver tried to evade police - but turned into a cul-de-sac

The suspected drug-driver was stopped in Stowmarket after turning into a cul-de-sac. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Most Read

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

Brinkley Road was closed following the collision in Six Mile Bottom Picture: ARCHANT

When will supermarkets close their doors on Christmas Eve in Suffolk and North Essex?

What time will your local supermarket close its doors on Christmas Eve?

Change for passengers travelling into London will come as a relief

Liverpool Street Station - the railway gateway to East Anglia. Picture: DAVID LAMMING

‘Essex Boys’ triple murder convictions to be challenged

Pam Whomes, of Finningham, says her son Jack did not commit the 'Essex Boys' murders Picture: SU ANDERSON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Regional businesses planning to move UK operations to mainland Europe in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Simon Reed of Simarco Worldwide

Ipswich road closure planned for emergency works

Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

What I learnt from my 10 hour paramedic shift

Paramedics Emily and Kim before our shift Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Man charged with robbery and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal appears in court

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists