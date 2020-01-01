E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Inquest into death of Ipswich teenager is adjourned

PUBLISHED: 16:06 15 May 2020

An inquest has been adjourned into the death of the 17-year-old Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

An inquest has been adjourned into the death of the 17-year-old Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

An inquest into the death of an Ipswich teenager has been adjourned so further evidence can be gathered.

Megan Younger-Watson, also known as Megan Haggar, 17, died in February 2019 at her home in Ipswich.

On February 16, 2019, officers from Suffolk police were called to Ms Younger-Watson’s home at the request of ambulance and other residents, after concerns that she may be self-harming.

Upon entry, Ms Younger-Watson was found dead by officers.

You may also want to watch:

At the time of her death, Ms Younger-Watson’s mother Natasha described the former Westbourne Academy and Suffolk New College pupil as “one of the most wonderful, bubbliest, happiest people you’d ever meet”.

“She put everyone before herself, that’s why there’s been such a big tribute to her,” she said.

“She was absolutely amazing.”

A request was made to adjourn the case for further evidence to be collected.

Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, agreed with the request and the inquest was adjourned until November 26.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Burglary accused denies coughing at police when arrested

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Baby’s body may have gone to waste centre in refuse from Ipswich

The site remains closed while investigations continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of baby girl was found in waste material, police confirm

Police remain on scene at Sackers in Needham Market following the baby's death Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Town still working to renew deals of out-of-contract players

Cole Skuse and Gwion Edwards are both out of contract at the end of June. Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24