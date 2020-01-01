Inquest into death of Ipswich teenager is adjourned
PUBLISHED: 16:06 15 May 2020
SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
An inquest into the death of an Ipswich teenager has been adjourned so further evidence can be gathered.
Megan Younger-Watson, also known as Megan Haggar, 17, died in February 2019 at her home in Ipswich.
On February 16, 2019, officers from Suffolk police were called to Ms Younger-Watson’s home at the request of ambulance and other residents, after concerns that she may be self-harming.
Upon entry, Ms Younger-Watson was found dead by officers.
You may also want to watch:
At the time of her death, Ms Younger-Watson’s mother Natasha described the former Westbourne Academy and Suffolk New College pupil as “one of the most wonderful, bubbliest, happiest people you’d ever meet”.
“She put everyone before herself, that’s why there’s been such a big tribute to her,” she said.
“She was absolutely amazing.”
A request was made to adjourn the case for further evidence to be collected.
Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley, agreed with the request and the inquest was adjourned until November 26.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.