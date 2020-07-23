E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Police searching for vulnerable 16-year-old from Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 18:19 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 23 July 2020

Police are looking for Melissa Kiddle who is missing from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are looking for Melissa Kiddle who is missing from Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police are appealing for help after a teenage girl went missing from Ipswich.

Melissa Kiddle, aged 16, was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday July 22 and was reported missing to police shortly after 12.30am today, Thursday July 23.

Melissa is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of stocky build, with long wavy dark dyed hair and brown eyes.

The image supplied by police features Melissa with lighter hair.

It is not known what Melissa was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Melissa is described as being vulnerable and inquiries are ongoing to locate her.”

Anyone who has seen Melissa or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

