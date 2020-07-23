Police searching for vulnerable 16-year-old from Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 18:19 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 23 July 2020
Suffolk police are appealing for help after a teenage girl went missing from Ipswich.
Melissa Kiddle, aged 16, was last seen at around 10am on Wednesday July 22 and was reported missing to police shortly after 12.30am today, Thursday July 23.
Melissa is described as white, 5ft 4ins, of stocky build, with long wavy dark dyed hair and brown eyes.
The image supplied by police features Melissa with lighter hair.
It is not known what Melissa was wearing at the time of her disappearance.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Melissa is described as being vulnerable and inquiries are ongoing to locate her.”
Anyone who has seen Melissa or knows of her whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101.
