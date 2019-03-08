Partly Cloudy

Convenience shop staff member assaulted during robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:42 14 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 14 April 2019

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Springs Convenience Store in Spring Road, Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

A member of staff at an Ipswich convenience store was assaulted after three assailants entered the shop and stole cigarettes and cash.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at the Springs convenience store around 9.25pm last night.

The offenders wore beanie hats and scarves to obscure their faces and after assaulting the member of staff, stole a quantity of cigarettes and money from the Spring Road shop.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have information regarding the assailants.

Contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting reference 37/20877/19.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the force is currently not linking this crime with a similar incident in Haverhill.

