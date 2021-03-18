Published: 3:27 PM March 18, 2021

Members of staff at Oakland Hall Day Nursery are looking forward to the new changes ahead of them. - Credit: Oakland Hall Day Nursery

Members of staff at Oakland Hall Day Nursery, in Sproughton are “looking forward” to continuing the high level of childcare under the nursery's new owners.

Hayley Thorpe, has worked at the Nursery since it first opened in 2013 before being promoted to manager in 2015.

She said: “All the staff at Oakland Hall are looking forward to the new changes ahead of them with the new owners.

“We are exciting to start a new journey at Oakland Hall and staff members are looking forward to starting their new jobs roles and others progressing their personal development.

“We aim to give all the children the best preparation in life so that when they leave us, they have the confidence to build on the personal and academic foundations we have helped to establish.”

Manager Hayley Thorpe has a bachelor of arts in Early Learning and has worked at the nursery since it first opened. - Credit: Oakland Hall Day Nursery

You may also want to watch:

New owner Sangeeta Patel a former lawyer said she is excited to work with such a dedicated and professional team at Oakland Hall Nursery.

She added: “As a former lawyer, and a dedicated full-time mother, I have seen the importance of the development of my two children in a high-quality nursery setting, in creating a strong foundation for young and confident adults, who always want to continue to learn and develop.

“For that reason, my passion has always been to own my own beautiful Day Nursery where we can invest in high quality childcare.

“With such a dedicated and professional team at Oakland Hall, I am now proud to begin this journey.”