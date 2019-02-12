Sunshine and Showers

Prince Harry to open memorial to victims of Tunisia terror attacks

PUBLISHED: 09:13 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 04 March 2019

Prince Harry will open the memorial in Birmingham today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prince Harry will open the memorial in Birmingham today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A memorial to the victims of the 2015 Tunisia terror attacks - which claimed the lives of two people from Suffolk - is being opened by Prince Harry today.

Stuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote died in the Tunisia terror attack of June 26, 2015 Picture: CONTRIBUTEDStuart Cullen and Philip Heathcote died in the Tunisia terror attack of June 26, 2015 Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The memorial, at Birmingham’s Cannon Hill Park, features a sculpture entitled ‘Infinite Waves’ which is made up of 31 separate metal strands - representing the 31 British tourists killed in the Port El Kantaoui attack of June 26, 2015 and the Bardo National Museum attack of March 18, 2015.

Seven people were sentenced to life in prison in February over the attacks.

Among the victims of the Port El Kantaoui attack were Felixstowe man Philip Heathcote and father-of-one Stuart Cullen from Lowestoft.

Mr Heathcote’s wife Alison was also shot five times in the attack, and only survived by playing dead to avoid being shot again.

The couple had travelled to Tunisia to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

