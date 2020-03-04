Days Gone By: Did you take part in Tolly Cobbold ballroom dancing championships in 1986?
PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 March 2020
OWEN HINES
Talented dancers were putting on the glitz at the Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships in 1986.
Couples took to the dance floor at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich to perform their intricate dance routines for the judges.
Did you take part in the dance contest, or were you there to watch friends and family compete?
The dancers wore a selection of costumes for the event, with ladies in long layered skirts and their partners in suits for some numbers.
Ballroom dancing is today as popular as ever, partly thanks to Strictly's success on TV, with several stars of the show due to perform in Ipswich this year.
Many people from the area also take part in a wide range of dance classes and shows, showing just how much talent there is in Suffolk.
Do you remember the ballroom dancing championships in 1986, and can you spot yourself or a friend in the photos? Send us an email.