Days Gone By: Did you take part in Tolly Cobbold ballroom dancing championships in 1986?

PUBLISHED: 14:30 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:14 04 March 2020

One fun looking dance had plenty of flicks and kicks featured in their routine Picture: OWEN HINES

OWEN HINES

Talented dancers were putting on the glitz at the Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships in 1986.

Two dancers showing off their flexibility in their dance Picture: OWEN HINESTwo dancers showing off their flexibility in their dance Picture: OWEN HINES

Couples took to the dance floor at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich to perform their intricate dance routines for the judges.

Looking out over the ballroom Picture: OWEN HINESLooking out over the ballroom Picture: OWEN HINES

Did you take part in the dance contest, or were you there to watch friends and family compete?

Couples compete to win the Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships Picture: OWEN HINESCouples compete to win the Tolly Cobbold East Anglian Ballroom Dancing Championships Picture: OWEN HINES

The dancers wore a selection of costumes for the event, with ladies in long layered skirts and their partners in suits for some numbers.

Winners of the competition proudly holding their trophy Picture: OWEN HINESWinners of the competition proudly holding their trophy Picture: OWEN HINES

Ballroom dancing is today as popular as ever, partly thanks to Strictly's success on TV, with several stars of the show due to perform in Ipswich this year.

Couples showing off their skills in ballroom dancing competing against one another Picture: OWEN HINESCouples showing off their skills in ballroom dancing competing against one another Picture: OWEN HINES

Many people from the area also take part in a wide range of dance classes and shows, showing just how much talent there is in Suffolk.

Do you remember the ballroom dancing championships in 1986, and can you spot yourself or a friend in the photos? Send us an email.



























