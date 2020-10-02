E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Thrills of BMX racing at Landseer Park in the 1980s in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 October 2020

Landseer Park International BMX Meeting in May 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Did you take part in BMX racing at Landseer Park, Ipswich, back in the 1980s - or were you one of those watching?

Were you one of the boys who won trophies for BMXing in April 1984? Picture: ARCHANTWere you one of the boys who won trophies for BMXing in April 1984? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are taking a look back at some of the exciting events held at the venue.

BMX riders coming over one of the jumps at the Landseer Park course in 1982 Picture: ARCHANTBMX riders coming over one of the jumps at the Landseer Park course in 1982 Picture: ARCHANT

The UK’s longest-running bicycle motocross club, Ipswich BMX Club has been running since 1980, and many races and training sessions have been held over the years.

Even the pros can fall off from time to time. This photo was taken at a pro meeting in March 1985 Picture: ARCHANTEven the pros can fall off from time to time. This photo was taken at a pro meeting in March 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery shows action from meetings in 1981 and 1982, a pro meeting in 1985 and an international meeting in 1989.

The riders come down the slope at a national BMX meeting in 1981 Picture: ARCHANTThe riders come down the slope at a national BMX meeting in 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

As well as all the thrills of the races, there is a glimpse of a spill, showing that even pros come off their bikes occasionally.

They're off! Action from a 1981 pro BMX meeting at Landseer Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANTThey're off! Action from a 1981 pro BMX meeting at Landseer Park, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

There is also a photo from 1984 with youngsters showing off their BMX trophies.

The finish line at the Landseer Park race track at a meeting in 1984 Picture: ARCHANTThe finish line at the Landseer Park race track at a meeting in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you have memories of BMX biking? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

