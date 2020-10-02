Thrills of BMX racing at Landseer Park in the 1980s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 05 October 2020
Archant
Did you take part in BMX racing at Landseer Park, Ipswich, back in the 1980s - or were you one of those watching?
Today we are taking a look back at some of the exciting events held at the venue.
The UK’s longest-running bicycle motocross club, Ipswich BMX Club has been running since 1980, and many races and training sessions have been held over the years.
Our gallery shows action from meetings in 1981 and 1982, a pro meeting in 1985 and an international meeting in 1989.
As well as all the thrills of the races, there is a glimpse of a spill, showing that even pros come off their bikes occasionally.
There is also a photo from 1984 with youngsters showing off their BMX trophies.
Do you have memories of BMX biking? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.