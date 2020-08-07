Gallery

Magical night - Busted’s concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 features in Days Gone By

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Did you see Busted play Christchurch Park? If so, you might be in our nostalgic photo gallery.

Fans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Fans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A crowd of 15,000 turned out to watch the homecoming of Charlie Simpson, originally from Woodbridge, and his bandmates, on July 16, 2004.

Some of the crowds who turned out to watch Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Some of the crowds who turned out to watch Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The gig started off with music from up-and-coming bands including V, Tommi and Fifth Avenue - then McFly got a great reception before Busted took the stage.

Charlie Simpson at Busted's concert in Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Charlie Simpson at Busted's concert in Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Charlie, also the frontman of Fightstar, greeted the crowd by shouting: “This is a very special night for me. This is my hometown. Hello Ipswich!”

Thousands watching Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Thousands watching Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Busted played a string of hits including Air Hostess and Thunderbirds Are Go.

McFly supporting Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR McFly supporting Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Following some dazzling fireworks, their finale featured Year 3000, Sleeping with the Light On and Crashed the Wedding.

Fans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Fans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

