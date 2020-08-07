Magical night - Busted’s concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 features in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 August 2020
Did you see Busted play Christchurch Park? If so, you might be in our nostalgic photo gallery.
A crowd of 15,000 turned out to watch the homecoming of Charlie Simpson, originally from Woodbridge, and his bandmates, on July 16, 2004.
The gig started off with music from up-and-coming bands including V, Tommi and Fifth Avenue - then McFly got a great reception before Busted took the stage.
Charlie, also the frontman of Fightstar, greeted the crowd by shouting: “This is a very special night for me. This is my hometown. Hello Ipswich!”
Busted played a string of hits including Air Hostess and Thunderbirds Are Go.
Following some dazzling fireworks, their finale featured Year 3000, Sleeping with the Light On and Crashed the Wedding.
