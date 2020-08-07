E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Magical night - Busted’s concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 features in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 August 2020

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Did you see Busted play Christchurch Park? If so, you might be in our nostalgic photo gallery.

Fans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORFans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A crowd of 15,000 turned out to watch the homecoming of Charlie Simpson, originally from Woodbridge, and his bandmates, on July 16, 2004.

Some of the crowds who turned out to watch Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORSome of the crowds who turned out to watch Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The gig started off with music from up-and-coming bands including V, Tommi and Fifth Avenue - then McFly got a great reception before Busted took the stage.

Charlie Simpson at Busted's concert in Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORCharlie Simpson at Busted's concert in Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Charlie, also the frontman of Fightstar, greeted the crowd by shouting: “This is a very special night for me. This is my hometown. Hello Ipswich!”

Thousands watching Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORThousands watching Busted at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Busted played a string of hits including Air Hostess and Thunderbirds Are Go.

McFly supporting Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORMcFly supporting Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Following some dazzling fireworks, their finale featured Year 3000, Sleeping with the Light On and Crashed the Wedding.

Fans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORFans watching Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

What are your memories of Busted and other outdoor concerts in Suffolk? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLORBusted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

To order copies of photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It is a learning curve for everyone’ says bar owner after putting in extra social distancing measures

Aurora, Ipswich has two queues to keep customers socially distant Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

See inside newly-refurbished Westleton Crown

The Garden Room is lit by a striking skylight Picture: CHESTNUT GROUP

Car driver doing donuts in Tesco car park at 1am ‘faces £400 in fines’

The car was seized in the car park of Stowmarket Tesco. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘It is a learning curve for everyone’ says bar owner after putting in extra social distancing measures

Aurora, Ipswich has two queues to keep customers socially distant Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after Ipswich crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Landseer Road Picture: DAVID DITCHAM

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

The Port of Ipswich opened a fertiliser bagging and packing plant in October 2018 Picture: COMMISSION AIR

Ipswich Film Theatre announces exciting new programme for reopening

Daniel Champion and Neil McGlone outside the IFT inside Ipswich Corn Exchange Photo: Daniel Champion

Magical night - Busted’s concert at Christchurch Park in 2004 features in Days Gone By

Busted in concert at Christchurch Park Picture: LUCY TAYLOR