Days Gone By - Copleston High School over the decades, from cricket to fancy dress

Children of Copleston School enjoying wearing their favourite headwear in 1998 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

As a new building opens at Copleston High School and demolition work continues on the old building, today we are looking back at the school over the years.

A careers exhibition at Copleston School in July 1988 Picture: ARCHANT A careers exhibition at Copleston School in July 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

As one of the largest high schools in Ipswich, Copleston is often in the news - with everything from sporting achievements to fundraisers.

Two students smile for the camera whilst they create posters in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Two students smile for the camera whilst they create posters in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery of photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s features athletics and crickets, students at a careers exhibition, and the school’s gardening team.

Cricket coaching at Copleston School, April 1987 Picture: ARCHANT Cricket coaching at Copleston School, April 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

There are also fancy dress and come as you please days, including one where pupils put on their favourite headgear.

Athletes at Copleston School, Ipswich, in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Athletes at Copleston School, Ipswich, in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Copleston High School has been based in its old building for 80 years, but in June into a new multi-million pound building, with facilities including new sports and drama studios and science labs. However, some parts of the old building are being kept.

Copleston School fancy dress day in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANT Copleston School fancy dress day in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

The school and community will also benefit from a new floodlit 3G pitch.

Copleston High School gardening team in July 1991 Picture: ARCHANT Copleston High School gardening team in July 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

Share your memories of Copleston. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Come as you please day at Copleston High School in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT Come as you please day at Copleston High School in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

