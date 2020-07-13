Days Gone By - Copleston High School over the decades, from cricket to fancy dress
As a new building opens at Copleston High School and demolition work continues on the old building, today we are looking back at the school over the years.
As one of the largest high schools in Ipswich, Copleston is often in the news - with everything from sporting achievements to fundraisers.
Our gallery of photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s features athletics and crickets, students at a careers exhibition, and the school’s gardening team.
There are also fancy dress and come as you please days, including one where pupils put on their favourite headgear.
Copleston High School has been based in its old building for 80 years, but in June into a new multi-million pound building, with facilities including new sports and drama studios and science labs. However, some parts of the old building are being kept.
The school and community will also benefit from a new floodlit 3G pitch.
