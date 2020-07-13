E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By - Copleston High School over the decades, from cricket to fancy dress

PUBLISHED: 17:39 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 13 July 2020

Children of Copleston School enjoying wearing their favourite headwear in 1998 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Children of Copleston School enjoying wearing their favourite headwear in 1998 Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

As a new building opens at Copleston High School and demolition work continues on the old building, today we are looking back at the school over the years.

A careers exhibition at Copleston School in July 1988 Picture: ARCHANTA careers exhibition at Copleston School in July 1988 Picture: ARCHANT

As one of the largest high schools in Ipswich, Copleston is often in the news - with everything from sporting achievements to fundraisers.

Two students smile for the camera whilst they create posters in 1977 Picture: ARCHANTTwo students smile for the camera whilst they create posters in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery of photos from the 1970s, 80s and 90s features athletics and crickets, students at a careers exhibition, and the school’s gardening team.

Cricket coaching at Copleston School, April 1987 Picture: ARCHANTCricket coaching at Copleston School, April 1987 Picture: ARCHANT

There are also fancy dress and come as you please days, including one where pupils put on their favourite headgear.

Athletes at Copleston School, Ipswich, in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANTAthletes at Copleston School, Ipswich, in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Watch demolition of Copleston High School’s old building

Copleston High School has been based in its old building for 80 years, but in June into a new multi-million pound building, with facilities including new sports and drama studios and science labs. However, some parts of the old building are being kept.

Copleston School fancy dress day in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANTCopleston School fancy dress day in December 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

The school and community will also benefit from a new floodlit 3G pitch.

Copleston High School gardening team in July 1991 Picture: ARCHANTCopleston High School gardening team in July 1991 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: First look inside Copleston High School’s new building

Share your memories of Copleston. Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Come as you please day at Copleston High School in 1984 Picture: ARCHANTCome as you please day at Copleston High School in 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

