Days Gone By: When cyclists raced around Felixstowe seafront in the 1970s and 80s
PUBLISHED: 14:30 15 June 2020
Did you get on your bike to join in races round Felixstowe during the 1970s and 80s?
Or were you one of those cheering on the riders? In today’s nostalgia photo gallery, we are looking back at when cyclists rode around Felixstowe seafront in 1976 and 1986.
Spectators turned out to enjoy the occasion and see a mix of professional and amateur riders power their way along the prom.
With large numbers of riders taking part and picking up speed as they headed down Bent Hill, there were one or two spills along the way.
Of course, cycling is in the news at the moment, as we are being encouraged to use bikes as an alternative to cars or public transport. So these photos could provide some cycling inspiration.
