Days Gone By: When cyclists raced around Felixstowe seafront in the 1970s and 80s

Plenty of cyclists taking part in the race at the Felixstowe seafront in 1986. Picture: DAVID KINDRED Archant

Did you get on your bike to join in races round Felixstowe during the 1970s and 80s?

Did you take part in the Cycle Races at Felixstowe Seafront in 1986? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Did you take part in the Cycle Races at Felixstowe Seafront in 1986? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Or were you one of those cheering on the riders? In today’s nostalgia photo gallery, we are looking back at when cyclists rode around Felixstowe seafront in 1976 and 1986.

Onlookers watching the racing go past in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR Onlookers watching the racing go past in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR

Spectators turned out to enjoy the occasion and see a mix of professional and amateur riders power their way along the prom.

Cycle races on Felixstowe seafront in 1986. Picture: DAVID KINDRED Cycle races on Felixstowe seafront in 1986. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

With large numbers of riders taking part and picking up speed as they headed down Bent Hill, there were one or two spills along the way.

With plenty of riders, the race in 1976 didn't quite go by without incident Picture: JOHN KERR With plenty of riders, the race in 1976 didn't quite go by without incident Picture: JOHN KERR

Of course, cycling is in the news at the moment, as we are being encouraged to use bikes as an alternative to cars or public transport. So these photos could provide some cycling inspiration.

Riders taking part in Felixstowe Cycle race in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR Riders taking part in Felixstowe Cycle race in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR

Uphill at the Cycle Races at Felixstowe Seafront in 1986. Picture: DAVID KINDRED Uphill at the Cycle Races at Felixstowe Seafront in 1986. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Riders racing along the Felixstowe seafront in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR Riders racing along the Felixstowe seafront in 1976 Picture: JOHN KERR