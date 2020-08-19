E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

See photos from Halifax School in the 1970s, 80s and 90s in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 August 2020

Margaret Thatcher opening Halifax Primary School Picture: ARCHANT

Margaret Thatcher opening Halifax Primary School Picture: ARCHANT

Are you a former pupil of Halifax Primary School in Ipswich?

Road Safety Clowns at Halifax School in May 1978 Picture: ARCHANTRoad Safety Clowns at Halifax School in May 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the school in Prince of Wales Drive over the years - and if you went there as a youngster in the 1970s-90s, you might spot yourself in one of our photos.

Halifax School Pageant in July 1975 Picture: ARCHANTHalifax School Pageant in July 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

One of our photos shows the school’s official opening in 1971, carried out by then education secretary Margaret Thatcher - eight years before she became prime minister.

A medieval banquet at Halifax Primary School in March 1984 Picture: ARCHANTA medieval banquet at Halifax Primary School in March 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery also features some of the wide range of events organised over the years.

A Halifax School sponsored jump in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANTA Halifax School sponsored jump in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Did you attend Chantry High School?

A lesson in road safety was turned into fun by clowns accompanying children to get the message across.

Children doing group work in the classroom in 1977 Picture: ARCHANTChildren doing group work in the classroom in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

We also have photos of a sponsored jump, a school pageant and two events with a medieval theme, a fancy dress day and a banquet.

Children of Halifax School went back in time as they wore medieval themed fancy dress for the day in 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXONChildren of Halifax School went back in time as they wore medieval themed fancy dress for the day in 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON

MORE: Did you attend Kesgrave High School?

What are your memories of Halifax School? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Halifax School book week in 1990 Picture: ARCHANTHalifax School book week in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

To order copies of photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Helicopter joins search for ‘two swimmers in difficulty’ off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Swimmers found ‘safe and well’ after huge search off Felixstowe beach

Scenes by Felixstowe Pier as a search operation is underway for two swimmers after getting into difficulty Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Man left with two-inch gash after Ipswich street robbery

A man has been left with a two-inch gash to his hand after a robbery in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Final plans submitted for 70 new homes in village centre

More than 100 residents objected when plans were first put forward for 70 homes on the site in High Road, Trimley St Martin Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Prolific’ burglar jailed over Ipswich drugs offences

Arthur Edwards, 50, of Bramford Lane has been jailed for 40 months Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Wheelchair user criticises Ipswich McDonald’s after being told she couldn’t eat in

Gemma Patrick was left shocked after being turned away from eating in at Mcdonald's, due to no disabled seating area. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Two Suffolk Pizza Express restaurants to close

The Pizza Express restaurant in Sudbury is one of those earmarked for closure Picture: ARCHANT/PA IMAGES

See photos from Halifax School in the 1970s, 80s and 90s in Days Gone By

Margaret Thatcher opening Halifax Primary School Picture: ARCHANT

Theatre Royal launches ‘At Home’ celebrity interview series

Best pals Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery bonded on the set of Downton Abbey playing Lady Edith Crawley and Lady Mary Crawley. They will be swapping stories in the first online 'At Home' chat staged by the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Picturer: Nick Briggs /ITV