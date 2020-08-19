See photos from Halifax School in the 1970s, 80s and 90s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 19 August 2020
Are you a former pupil of Halifax Primary School in Ipswich?
Today we are looking back at the school in Prince of Wales Drive over the years - and if you went there as a youngster in the 1970s-90s, you might spot yourself in one of our photos.
One of our photos shows the school’s official opening in 1971, carried out by then education secretary Margaret Thatcher - eight years before she became prime minister.
Our gallery also features some of the wide range of events organised over the years.
A lesson in road safety was turned into fun by clowns accompanying children to get the message across.
We also have photos of a sponsored jump, a school pageant and two events with a medieval theme, a fancy dress day and a banquet.
