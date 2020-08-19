See photos from Halifax School in the 1970s, 80s and 90s in Days Gone By

Margaret Thatcher opening Halifax Primary School Picture: ARCHANT

Are you a former pupil of Halifax Primary School in Ipswich?

Road Safety Clowns at Halifax School in May 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Road Safety Clowns at Halifax School in May 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the school in Prince of Wales Drive over the years - and if you went there as a youngster in the 1970s-90s, you might spot yourself in one of our photos.

Halifax School Pageant in July 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Halifax School Pageant in July 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

One of our photos shows the school’s official opening in 1971, carried out by then education secretary Margaret Thatcher - eight years before she became prime minister.

A medieval banquet at Halifax Primary School in March 1984 Picture: ARCHANT A medieval banquet at Halifax Primary School in March 1984 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery also features some of the wide range of events organised over the years.

A Halifax School sponsored jump in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANT A Halifax School sponsored jump in October 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

A lesson in road safety was turned into fun by clowns accompanying children to get the message across.

Children doing group work in the classroom in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Children doing group work in the classroom in 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

We also have photos of a sponsored jump, a school pageant and two events with a medieval theme, a fancy dress day and a banquet.

Children of Halifax School went back in time as they wore medieval themed fancy dress for the day in 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON Children of Halifax School went back in time as they wore medieval themed fancy dress for the day in 1981 Picture: PAUL NIXON

Halifax School book week in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT Halifax School book week in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

